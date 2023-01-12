One of the major festivals in India, Pongal is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm, especially in the region of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Also, marked as a harvest festival, Pongal is celebrated for a period of four consecutive days. Falling in the middle of January, Pongal is observed as Makar Sankranti in northern India. This year, the harvest festival falls on 15 January 2023 and will be observed till 18 January. Throughout the four days, Bhogi is celebrated on the first day, Perum Pongal or Surya Pongal on the second day, Mattu Pongal on the third, and finally Kanum Pongal on the fourth day.

With the date of Pongal 2023 inching closer, read further to know in detail about the four-day harvest festival.

Pongal 2023 dates

Pongal celebrations will begin on Sunday, 15 January, and will end on 18 January 2023. Check the important dates:

15 January 2023 – Bhogi Pongal – On this day, people begin the celebrations by praying to Lord Indra for sufficient rains for their crops. This day also marks the end of the Tamil month of Margazhi.

16 January 2023 – Perum Pongal or Surya Pongal is the second day of the festival where people worship the Sun God. Also, considered an important occasion in the four-day-long festival, people decorate their homes with rangolis made with white lime on Perum Pongal. Special dishes are also prepared.

17 January 2023 – Mattu Pongal is celebrated on the third day of the festival. People worship the cattle they used in agriculture. The animals are decorated with bells, floral garlands, and heaps of corn on this day.

18 January 2023 – Kanum Pongal is the fourth and last day of the festival. On this day, people clean their houses and decorate them. People visit families and friends and further enjoy different programs.

Pongal: Significance and celebrations

A major festival in South India, Pongal is dedicated to the Sun God and the farmers, thus also called the harvest festival. The festival is considered very auspicious and it is believed that the period is known as ‘Uttarayan Punyakalam’. As the sun begins its journey toward the north from this day, the coming six months are also considered very auspicious.

For farmers, the harvest festival holds significance as they welcome their first harvest into their homes and thus worship it. On this day, people gather to celebrate the occasion by dancing, singing, and enjoying delicious food. Farmers also pray for a good yield.

