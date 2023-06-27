Delhi Police seized a drone flying near the Akshardham Temple on Monday and quizzed a Bangladeshi woman for operating it, officials said.

On receiving complain about the flying of the drone near Delhi’s famous temple, police officials from nearby Mandawali police station reached the spot, detaining a Bangladeshi national and taking custody of the unmanned aerial flying object.

The Bangladeshi woman identified herself as Momo Mustafa (33). She informed the police that she ran a photography business back home in Dhaka, Bangladesh and was in India on a six-month tourist Visa since May.

The drone has been seized and a case for the illegal activity has been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police further said that they are questioning the woman and further probe is underway.

