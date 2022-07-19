DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi had rushed to Pachgaon near the Aravalli mountain range along with a police team after he received a tip-off about illegal mining in the area.

New Delhi: In a horrifying incident on Tuesday, a senior Haryana police officer was run over by a stone-laden truck when he was investigating a case of illegal mining in Haryana's Nuh.

The officer, identified as Tauru DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, visited Pachgaon near the Aravalli mountain range around 11 am today along with a police team after he received a tip off about illegal mining in the area, according to a NDTV report.

As the police personnel reached the spot, individuals involved in illegal mining started fleeing the spot. Bishnoi stood in the way and signalled one of the stone-laden vehicles to stop. However, the dumper driver ran him over and fled from the spot, the report added.

The officer's gunman and his driver jumped aside to safety, but the DSP was hit. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

ADG Ravi Kiran, IGP south range, however, said Bishnoi had come for a surprise inspection based on a tip-off and didn't come with backup force as he may not have found time for it.

ADG Ravi Kiran, IGP south range, however, said Bishnoi had come for a surprise inspection based on a tip-off and didn't come with backup force as he may not have found time for it.

A Nuh police official said a search operation is underway to apprehend the accused.

"Tauru (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver. A search operation is underway to apprehend the accused. More details are awaited," said a Nuh police official.

In a Twitter message, Haryana Police said that no stone will be left unturned in bringing the accused to justice.

"DSP Taoru Sh Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. #HaryanaPolice extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice," the tweet read.

Following the shocking incident, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the mining mafia won't be spared. "We will take strict action. No one will be spared," he said.

Following the shocking incident, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the mining mafia won't be spared. "We will take strict action. No one will be spared," he said.

