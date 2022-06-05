Police custody of Lawrence Bishnoi extended for five days

Some days back, Lawrence Bishnoi's name had surfaced in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case

New Delhi: A Delhi court has extended the police custody of Lawrence Bishnoi for five days. Delhi Police will take him to Jodhpur and Ganga Nagar in Rajasthan for investigation of the Arms Act case.

Some days back his name surfaced in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. Moose Wala was shot dead on 29 May in Punjab.

Duty Magistrate Umesh Kumar of Patiala House Court extended the police custody of Lawrence Bishnoi after he was produced following his five days of remand. He was sent into police custody by CMM Patiala House Court on 31 May, 2022.

Delhi police sought five days further remand to arrest the persons whose names come up during the interrogation of Lawrence Bishnoi. The plea for extension of police custody was not opposed by Advocate Vishal Chopra counsel for Bishnoi.

During the hearing, the court asked what has been done during five days of police custody. The accused was taken to Sonipat, Plawal, Bahadur Garh and other places in Delhi NCR, a Special cell of Delhi Police submitted. Investigation Officer (IO) submitted before the court that during interrogation the involvement of Ranjit, Sam Singh and Vijay are revealed.

IO also submitted that Ranjit is from Uttarakhand and is a person who supplied arms to one Vijay who used to supply the arms further to other accused persons. He also submitted that teams are dispatched to Uttarakhand and Punjab in the search of Ranjit. Besides it, the accused is to be taken to Ganga Nagar and Jodhpur in search of Ranjit and Vijay.

The Court asked whether the accused is to be taken to Punjab? IO submitted that Punjab is sensitive and therefore accused is not to be taken to Punjab. Teams have been dispatched to Punjab.

Lawrence Bishnoi has been arrested in a case related to Arms Act registered at Police station Narela. He was sent to five days of police custody by the court on May 31.

