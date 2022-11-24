Police complaint filed against Richa Chadha over 'Galwan says hi' remark

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Thursday filed a complaint against actor Richa Chadha over her recent ‘Galwan says hi’ tweet that has attracted massive criticism from various quarters.

The complaint that is filed with the Juhu Police Station, condemns the actor’s tweet as a ‘criminal act’ and further calls for an FIR to be registered against her.

Taking to Twitter, Pandit said, “Richa Chadha has mocked and insulted our security forces, especially those who laid down their lives in Galwan valley. It is a criminal act… FIR must be filed.”

I filed a police complaint against actress #RichaChadha at #JuhuPolicestation (Mumbai ) .

Nobody has a right to mock our soldiers .

Fukrey fame Richa Chadha sparked a fresh controversy for reacting to the statement of Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi that the Indian Army is ready to follow the government order on taking back parts of Kashmir that are illegally occupied by the neighbouring country, Pakistan.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chadha tweeted, “Galwan says hi,” while sharing a post on the statement. The tweet was, however, deleted later.

Her remarks provoked social media and many criticised her for mocking the Indian Army, and belittling the jawans’ sacrifice in the 2020 Galwan clash between India and China.

Later, she apologised for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of the ‘brothers in the Army’. She added that her intention was not to offend anyone. Issuing a statement, she also talked about her family’s connection with the Army and said that her ‘nanaji' (grandfather) as a Lt Col took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war in the 1960s.

She added, “My Mamaji (uncle) was a paratropper. It’s in my blood. A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me.”

Additionally, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, which is a film workers’ union based here, has also condemned the actor for the ‘most irresponsible statement’. It has also demanded an immediate unconditional apology.

