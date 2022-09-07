Police book contractor, project manager for encroaching Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for patchwork
Singh in his complaint said that the accused contractor and the project manager had no discussion with the traffic police before putting up barricades on the said stretch of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, occupying nearly half of the road
Noida: Police have booked a project manager and a contractor working for the Noida Authority for “mischievously” acquiring more space than needed to do patchwork on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near sector 142 leading to serious traffic congestion.
A complaint in the matter was filed by traffic inspector Ram Kumar Singh.
The accused were identified as Vinit Kumar, contractor from the Meerut based construction company named Ajay Kumar constructions, along with an unidentified project manager.
Singh in his complaint said that the accused contractor and the project manager had no discussion with the traffic police before putting up barricades on the said stretch of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, occupying nearly half of the road on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.
Singh told Firstpost that there is no set limit for putting barricades construction sites, however, if it is on a main road, the concerned people must consult senior traffic police officials so as to preserve the flow of traffic.
“As per rules they should always inform us (Traffic police) about what they have been assigned and how much time it will take to complete but never do they send any letter for permission or intimation,” he said adding that the miscommunication leads to more problems for them as well as the commuters.
The two accused have been booked under sections 431 (Mischief by injury to public road, bridge, river or channel) of the Indian Penal Code.
Police officials at Sector 142 police station informed that efforts are being made to arrest the accused.
