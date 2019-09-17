PoK a part of India, we expect to have physicial jurisdiction over it 'one day', says S Jaishankar at MEA briefing

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India expects to have physical jurisdiction over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir "one day".

"Our position on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) very clear. PoK is a part of India and we expect one day we will have physical jurisdiction over it," the minister said during a briefing on the 100-day achievements of the MEA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term in power.

He also shed light on the state of minorities in Pakistan when asked about the issue.

"Regarding minorities in Pakistan, this isn't a new thing. Here's a country which is waxing eloquent about other nations. Look at their treatment of minorities, I think minority numbers have come down dramatically in last 70 years to a point where they don't even put it out publicly anymore," Jaishankar said.

"What is happening now in Sindh (Pakistan) is not the only thing which has happened in the last 100 days. You also had cases of abduction of Sikh girls. I think if there is a human rights audit today in this part of the world, I can pretty confidently assert who'll come last in it," he added.

Jaishankar also highlighted the achievements of his ministry over the last 100 days, right from foreign policy to projects, which have been concluded and inaugurated in countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Mauritius, to name a few.

India maintains that Pakistan has to put an end to cross-border terrorism and dismantle terror infrastructure on its soil.

Following the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan has tried to peddle a false narrative about the region, which has been outrightly rejected by the international community.

Countries have backed India and repeatedly highlighted that New Delhi's decision to make changes in Jammu and Kashmir are part of its internal affairs.