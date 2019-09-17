MEA lists India's achievements in 100 days of Modi 2.0, calls Trump's presence at upcoming Houston event 'matter of great honour'

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday listed out India's achievements in foreign diplomacy and relations with other countries, saying that its ability to shape the global agenda has increased over the years.

Addressing a press conference on the completion of 100 days of the new government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "India has achieved a lot in 100 days. Its ability and appetite to shape the global agenda is very much more than what it was before."

This was Jaishankar's is first press briefing since he became the external affairs minister.

Lashing out at Pakistan against the backdrop of its actions related to Kashmir, he said, "We hope to build a better, stronger neighbourhood, but recognising that, we have a unique challenge from one neighbour. Until the issue of cross-border terrorism is successfully addressed and that neighbour becomes a normal neighbour, that would remain a challenge."

He also said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of India and "we expect one day that we will have the physical jurisdiction over it".

#WATCH: External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar says, "Our position on PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) has always been and will always be very clear. PoK is part of India and we expect one day that we will have the physical jurisdiction over it." pic.twitter.com/XpK0aPspmE — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

He asserted that Indian views are being heard more clearly at international forums. "I think today if you look at the big debates at multilateral forums — G20, BRICS — you will see that the Indian voice and views are today heard much more clearly," he said.

External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar briefing the media on first 100 days of his ministry: There is a strong link between domestic and foreign policy. The co-relation between our national policy goals and foreign policy goals has become stronger. pic.twitter.com/iFpaylryIC — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

On the upcoming 'Howdy, Modi!' event scheduled to be held in Houston on 22 September, he said, "The diaspora is, of course, the forte and in many ways, somewhat unique aspect of our foreign policy and that is underlined by what is coming up very soon in the United States, which is a big diaspora event in partnership with our Indian-American community." With US president Donald Trump expected to be among the attendees at the event, Jaishankar said, "I regard this as a great achievement of the Indian-American community. If today, there's an event of this size and you have Trump coming there, it shows where that community has reached, how it is regarded in US, and the respect it commands there. I think it is a matter of great honour that he has chosen to come there, to accept the invitation from the community to be there."

EAM S Jaishankar: I regard this as a great achievement of Indian-American community(PM's Houston event). If today there's an event of this size&you have President Trump coming there, it shows where that community has reached, how it is regarded in US,the respect it commands there pic.twitter.com/fXvhgvFAex — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

Noting that the India-US ties had come a long way, he said, "I assure you that relations are in very good health. As the relationship grows, there will be issues. We've been talking to the United States, my expectation is that the sharper edges will be addressed in the not-too-distant future."

With inputs from ANI