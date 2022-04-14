Poila Boishakh 2022: Date, history, significance and all you need to know about Bengali New Year

On this day, people from the Bengali community, along with their family and friends, wear new clothes, visit fairs, have a gala time, and enjoy sweet delicacies together.

Poila Boishakh, also known as Bangla Noboborsho, marks the first day of the Bengali calendar and is observed as New Year’s Day.

As the name suggests, the day falls on the first day of Boishakh, the first month of the Bengali lunisolar calendar. As per the Gregorian Calendar, the day is usually celebrated by the people of West Bengal, Tripura and Assam on 14 or 15 April every year. This year, the day falls on 15 April.

On this auspicious day, people meet and greet their dear ones and wish them by saying “Subho Noboborsho” which means ‘Happy New Year’ in the Bengali language. Fairs and processions take place in different parts of Bengal. People from the Bengali community, along with their family and friends, wear new clothes, visit fairs, have a gala time, and enjoy sweet delicacies together.

History:

According to Drikpanchang, the Bengal king Shoshangko started the Bengali calendar in 594 CE. However, according to some sources, it is believed that Mughal emperor Akbar launched the Bengali calendar to fix a date for collecting harvest tax every year on a scheduled date. He asked royal astronomer Fathullah Shirazi for a new calendar combining the lunar Islamic calendar and the solar Hindu calendar which were already in use. Shirazi created the same and named it ‘Fasholi Shan’. But people in rural Bengal believe that King Vikramaditya is responsible for the creation of the Bengali lunisolar calendar.

Significance:

Poila Boishakh is a significant day for the businessmen in West Bengal as it marks the beginning of a new financial cycle. Businessmen start a new record book, which is called ‘Hal Khata’, for the new financial year. They treat their loyal customers with gifts and sweets as tokens of appreciation. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi at shops and homes. It is also believed that buying gold on this day brings good fortune to the family. People get dressed in new clothes and enjoy grand feasts with traditional Bengali dishes and sweet delicacies on Poila Boishakh.

