Many artists wish to be rich but all artists want their art to be appreciated. Noted Indian poet and politician Kumar Vishwas found himself on the receiving end of an outpouring of appreciation by a Kolkata-based woman. The woman profusely thanked Vishwas and donned a golden chain on his neck upon meeting him. The video of the incident went viral on Twitter. "You used to say he quit the party as he was denied the Rajya Sabha seat, dear sir, this was God's plan. A thousand Rajya Sabhas can be sacrificed for this kind of affection," user Pragya Tripathi wrote in Hindi while sharing the video.

The minute-long video shows the woman effusively thanking and praising Vishwas before becoming emotional. "You are the real gold, we are nothing. I have got everything today," she can be heard saying.

Evidently touched by the gesture, Vishwas can be heard thanking the woman while also saying that she is like a sister to him. Vishwas also offered VIP passes to the woman and her companion. Vishwas added that he would meet with her when he makes his way to Kolkata.

The poet retweeted the video with a passage from the Hindu epic poem ‘Ramcharitmanas’ written by the famed poet Tulsidas.

Apart from being an acclaimed poet, his collection of poems Phir Meri Yaad (2019) is one of the more widely appreciated books of Hindi poetry in recent years. Vishwas is also a founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party. Vishwas found himself on the political scene when the India Against Corruption movement led by Anna Hazare came to the mainstream spotlight.

Vishwas was one of the members of the party’s national executive body at the time of formation and even contested against Rahul Gandhi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Amethi. Though Vishwas later had a fall out with top leaders of the party including Arvind Kejriwal allegedly over the refusal to elect Vishwas to the Rajya Sabha.

