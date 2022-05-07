PNB SO recruitment 2022: Application process to end today, check steps to apply

The PNB recruitment will be on the basis of an online exam and interview

Punjab National Bank (PNB) will close the online applications for the recruitment of Specialist Officers today, 7 May. Those interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies on PNB’s official website: pnbindia.in.

The recruitment aims to fill a total of 145 vacancies out of which 100 are for Manager (Credit), five for Senior Manager (Treasury), and 40 vacancies are for the position of Manager (Risk).

Applicants who successfully submit their application forms will called for an online exam which will be conducted on 12 June across the country.

What is the Eligibility Criteria?

It is to be noted that for the position of Manager, the candidate should be between 25 and 35 years. For the post of Senior Manager, the applicant should be between 25 and 37 years.

Educational Qualifications: The applicant should be a Chartered Accountant (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or a Cost Management Accountant- CMA (ICWA) from Institute of Cost Accountants of India or a graduate in any discipline with at least 60 percent marks in aggregate. The Institute needs to be recognized by the Government and a course completed through correspondence or distance mode shall not be considered.

Check this notification for more details.

What is the application fee?

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWBD category need to pay a fee of Rs 50+GST as applicable. All other aspirants will need to pay a fee of Rs 850+ GST as applicable.

What are the application steps?

Go to the PNB Website -pnbindia.in and then visit the 'careers' section

Go to the link that reads “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” and register by filling up the basic information in the application form.

Then a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and will appear on your screen.

Login using your registration number and password and edit your details, if needed.

Click on ‘SAVE AND NEXT’ to verify your information in the online application form and make changes to it if required. No changes are allowed after you click on the complete option.

How will the selection be done?

The PNB recruitment will be on the basis of an online exam and interview.

