PM VIKAS: Scheme to mainstream traditional craftsmen

New Delhi: The traditional artisan communities of the country will now have a shot at joining the MSME value chain, with the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman scheme announced in the Union Budget 2023-24.

What is PM VIKAS?

Communities of people traditionally involved in skilled trades that require working with hands like carpenter, black smiths, bronze smiths etc. are said to belong to the Vishwakarma caste.

However, most of these scattered communities, are still not able to properly able to modernise and get mainstream.

PM VIKAS scheme aims to equip these people with skills, technology and provide credits to bring them in the Micro Medium and Small Enterprises (MSME) value chain.

While presenting the Union Budget earlier today, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman – package of assistance for traditional artisans and craftspeople has been conceptualized, will enable them to improve quality, scale and reach of their products, integrating with MSME value chain.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also later hailed the scheme and said that it would prove to be a game changer by bringing the craftsmen and artisans into the mainstream.

Sitharaman also announced the launch of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 to skill lakhs of youth within the next three years.

The scheme will emphasise on On-job training, industry partnership, and alignment of courses with needs of industry.

She further highlighted that the scheme will also cover new age courses for Industry 4.0 like coding, AI, robotics, mechatronics, IOT, 3D printing, drones, and soft skills.

She also proposed to set up 30 Skill India International Centres across different States to skill the youth for international opportunities.

She said that in order to empower the youth and help the ‘Amrit Peedhi’ realise their dreams, the National Education Policy was formulated which focussed on skilling and adopted economic policies which facilitate job creation and support business opportunities.

