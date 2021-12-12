PM Narendra Modi's personal Twitter handle 'very briefly compromised', later secured: PMO

A tweet claiming that India has 'officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender' and bought 500 BTC and is distributing them among its residents was put out from it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was briefly hacked on Sunday, and a tweet claiming that India has "officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender" was put out from it.

The Prime Minister's Office later said the account was immediately secured after the matter was escalated to Twitter.

The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021

The tweet, after Modi's personal handle was hacked, also claimed that India has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them among its residents and shared a link, asking people to hurry up. The future has come today, it said.

Many users immediately pointed out that the account seems to have been hacked. India, it may be noted, has taken a tough stand on cryptocurrencies. The government is likely to introduce a bill on cryptocurrencies and has expressed concerns that they may be used for luring investors with misleading claims and for funding terror activities.

Meanwhile, according to ANI, a spokesperson from Twitter said, "We have 24X7 open lines of communication with the PM’s Office and our teams took necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as we became aware of this activity. Our probe revealed that there're no signs of any other impacted accounts at this time."

