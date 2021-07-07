live

PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE News Updates: Rejig at 6 pm; 12 ministers from SC category, 8 ST, 27 OBC

PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE News Updates: BJP leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narayan Rane, all of whom are being seen as probables for induction as ministers in the Modi government, arrived in Delhi

FP Staff July 07, 2021 13:12:13 IST
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE News Updates: Rejig at 6 pm; 12 ministers from SC category, 8 ST, 27 OBC

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI

July 07, 2021 - 13:18 (IST)

PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle LATEST Updates

Chirag Paswan urges PM not to induct Pashupati Paras in Cabinet

Amid reports of his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras getting a berth in the union cabinet expansion, Chirag Paswan on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that nobody from the breakaway faction should be taken in the ministry from the LJP quota otherwise they would go to court.

He said Paras or somebody else siding with him can be made a minister as an Independent, but not as a member of the LJP with which they are no longer associated.

July 07, 2021 - 13:16 (IST)

PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle LATEST Updates

Cabinet, CECA meetings cancelled

The meetings of the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs have been cancelled.

As per the officials, the meetings were scheduled to take place at 11 am, hours before the first reshuffle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers since he assumed charge for a second term.

Cabinet meetings are usually held on Wednesdays.

July 07, 2021 - 13:08 (IST)

PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle LATEST Updates

Ministers from SC, ST, backward classes to be part of shuffled Cabinet

The expanded Union Cabinet will have 12 Scheduled Castes minister, 8 Scheduled Tribes ministers and 27 ministers from Other Backward Classes (Yadav kurmi, darji, jat gujjar, khandayat, Bhandari, bairagi, thakur, koli vokkaliga, tulu gowda, mallah), according to CNN-News18.

Five ministers will be from minorities including Muslim, Sikh, Christian and Buddhists

29 ministers will be from other communities, including brahmin, baniya, bhumihar, kayasth, lingayat patel, maratha and reddy. 11 women ministers and and eight former ministers in state government will be a part of the Cabinet.

13 of the ministers will be lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers and 7 civil servants. Meanwhile, 5 ministers will be natives of the north east region.

46 ministers of the have an experience of being central ministers, while 23 have been MPs for 3 or more terms and 39 are formers MLAs.

July 07, 2021 - 12:58 (IST)

PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle LATEST Updates

Oath taking at 6 pm; three MoS to be elevated

Oath taking ceremony for the expanded Union Cabinet will be held at 6 pm today.

Around 43 ministers are likely to take oath, News18 India reported. Three junior ministers - Purushottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy and Anurag Thakur - will be elevated.

July 07, 2021 - 12:48 (IST)

PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle LATEST Updates

Amit Shah arrives at Narendra Modi's residence ahead of reshuffle

Home minister Amit Shah arrived at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence ahead of a reported Cabinet rejig. BJP's JP Nadda and Jyotiraditya Scindia also left from their residences.

According to News18, the following leaders are present at Modi's residence as of now:

  • Jyotiraditya Scindia
  • Sarbananda Sonowal
  • Bhupender Yadav
  • Anurag Thakur
  • Meenakshi Lekhi
  • Anupriya Patel
  • Ajay Bhatt 
  • Shobha Karandjale
  • Sunita Dugga
  • Pritam Munde 
  • Santanu Thakur
  • Narayan Rane
  • Kapil Patil
  • Pashupati Nath Paras
  • RCP Singh
  • G Krishan Reddy 
  • Parshottam Rupala

July 07, 2021 - 12:34 (IST)

PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle LATEST Updates

Ministers were earlier dropped from Cabinet on account of performance

The exercise comes against the backdrop of a massive review, which has stretched for weeks, undertaken by the BJP top brass of the works of Union ministers and the organisation against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Against the massive review exercise within the central government and the party machinery, the prime minister may go for new faces with an eye on grooming younger leaders while also factoring in caste and regional balances.

The reshuffles undertaken by Modi so far, all in his first term, have also seen some ministers being dropped or removed from key portfolios on account of their performance.

The prime minister has also sprung surprises in the past by inducting those with apolitical background, like S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, as ministers.

July 07, 2021 - 12:32 (IST)

PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle LATEST Updates

Representation of BJP MPs from Bengal and Northeast, allies may go up

Representation of BJP MPs from West Bengal and the Northeast may go up, according to PTI.

Another BJP ally All India Jharkhand Students' Union may also get a berth, sources said as the BJP looks to boost its partners' representation in the ministry after its old allies like Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal severed their ties with it.

Names of Bhupender Yadav, Anil Baluni, Sudhanshu Trivedi are doing the rounds while BJP MPs Sushil Modi, Ashwini Vaishnav and GVL Narasimha Rao are also being mentioned as probables.

Ramadas Athavale, a junior minister, is the only BJP ally in the government as of now. The current strength of the Council of Ministers is 53, including Modi, and its maximum number can be 81.

July 07, 2021 - 12:27 (IST)

PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle LATEST Updates

Ministerial probables arrive in Delhi

BJP leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narayan Rane, all of whom are being seen as probables for induction as ministers in the Modi government, arrived in the national capital on Tuesday.

JD(U) leader RCP Singh and LJP's Pashupati Kumar Paras, both of whom are expected to represent the BJP's allies in the government, also reached from Bihar.

In another pointer to the imminent Cabinet reshuffle, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot was appointed as Karnataka governor, causing yet another ministerial vacancy.

July 07, 2021 - 12:22 (IST)

PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle LATEST Updates

Narendra Modi likely to effect Cabinet reshuffle today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to effect the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers on Wednesday since he assumed the charge for a second term, in what is tipped to be a "major shake-up" of the government as he looks to make it more representative with an eye on political and governance challenges.

PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle LATEST News and Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to effect the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers on Wednesday since he assumed the charge for a second term, in what is tipped to be a "major shake-up" of the government as he looks to make it more representative with an eye on political and governance challenges.

BJP leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narayan Rane, all of whom are being seen as probables for induction as ministers in the Modi government, arrived in the national capital on Tuesday.

In another pointer to the imminent Cabinet reshuffle, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot was appointed as Karnataka governor, causing yet another ministerial vacancy.

JD(U) leader RCP Singh and LJP's Pashupati Kumar Paras, both of whom are expected to represent the BJP's allies in the government, also reached from Bihar.

All of them remained tight-lipped to queries about their possibility of joining the government. Rane told reporters that he had not received any call about his joining the government.

Leaders of the LJP faction headed by Paras said he had received a call from Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday but claimed that it was related to the birth anniversary of party founder Ram Vilas Paswan.

The exercise comes against the backdrop of a massive review, which has stretched for weeks, undertaken by the BJP top brass of the works of Union ministers and the organisation against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A BJP leader said the reshuffle is expected to be a "big shake-up" with Modi addressing political challenges, including the assembly polls in five states early next year, and governance issues.

Representation of BJP MPs from West Bengal and the Northeast may go up, according to PTI.

Another BJP ally All India Jharkhand Students' Union may also get a berth, sources said as the BJP looks to boost its partners' representation in the ministry after its old allies like Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal severed their ties with it.

Ramadas Athavale, a junior minister, is the only BJP ally in the government as of now. The current strength of the Council of Ministers is 53, including Modi, and its maximum number can be 81.

Against the massive review exercise within the central government and the party machinery, the prime minister may go for new faces with an eye on grooming younger leaders while also factoring in caste and regional balances.

The reshuffles undertaken by Modi so far, all in his first term, have also seen some ministers being dropped or removed from key portfolios on account of their performance.

The prime minister has also sprung surprises in the past by inducting those with apolitical background, like S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, as ministers.

Names of Bhupender Yadav, Anil Baluni, Sudhanshu Trivedi are doing the rounds while BJP MPs Sushil Modi, Ashwini Vaishnav and GVL Narasimha Rao are also being mentioned as probables.

BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh met party president JP Nadda in the evening. Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje also met Santhosh.

With Gehlot set to quit as an MP after becoming governor, his departure will also leave the key post of the leader of the House in Rajya Sabha vacant. It will leave one more position vacant in the BJP's Parliamentary Board, the party's apex body, where he is the only Dalit leader.

Updated Date: July 07, 2021 13:15:06 IST

