Cabinet Reshuffle: From newcomers to NDA allies, full list of 43 ministerial candidates set to take oath today

Sources added that around 43 persons, including those getting a promotion, may take oath, and they will be a mix of youth and those with administrative experience, including former chief ministers

FP Staff July 07, 2021 17:17:14 IST
Prime Minister Modi met a bunch of leaders who are touted to be ministers in the Cabinet. News18

At least 43 ministers are expected to take oath today at 6 pm as Prime Minister Narendra Modi expands his Cabinet. Ahead of the expansion on Wednesday evening, ministerial probables met Modi at his residence.

Those meeting Modi included BJP's Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Sunita Duggal, Meenakshi Lekhi, Bharati Pawar, Shantanu Thakur and Kapil Patil, JD(U)'s R C P Singh, LJP's Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel.

Some ministers of state, including G Kishan Reddy, Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur, were also there, and they may be elevated, sources said.

Here is a complete list of probables expected to take oath:

New faces from BJP

  1. Jyotiraditya Scindia
  2. Sarbananda Sonowal
  3. Virendra Kumar
  4. Bhupender Yadav
  5. Pankaj Chaudhary
  6. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
  7. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
  8. Meenakshi Lekhi
  9. Annapurna Devi Yadav
  10. A Narayanswamy
  11. Kaushal Kishore
  12. Ajay Bhatt
  13. Ajay Kumar
  14. Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan
  15. Shobha Karandlaje
  16. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
  17. RK Ranjan Singh
  18. Bishweswar Tudu
  19. Mahendra Munjapara
  20. Shantanu Thakur
  21. L Murugan
  22. Narayan Rane
  23. Kapil Patil
  24. Ashwini Vaishnav
  25.  G Krishan reddy
  26. Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  27. BL Verma
  28. Nisith Pramanik
  29. Pratima Bhoumik
  30. Bharti Pawar
  31. Bhagwanth Khuba
  32. SP Singh Baghel
  33. Subhas Sarkar
  34. John Barla

Promotions

  1. Anurag Thakur
  2. Kiren Rijiju
  3. Parshottam Rupala
  4. RK Singh
  5. Hardeep Singh Puri
  6. Mansukh L Mandaviya

Allies

  1. Ram Chandra Pratap Singh - JD(U) 
  2. Pashupati Nath Paras - LJP
  3. Anupriya Patel - Apna Dal

 

