Cabinet Reshuffle: From newcomers to NDA allies, full list of 43 ministerial candidates set to take oath today

At least 43 ministers are expected to take oath today at 6 pm as Prime Minister Narendra Modi expands his Cabinet. Ahead of the expansion on Wednesday evening, ministerial probables met Modi at his residence.

Those meeting Modi included BJP's Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Sunita Duggal, Meenakshi Lekhi, Bharati Pawar, Shantanu Thakur and Kapil Patil, JD(U)'s R C P Singh, LJP's Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel.

Some ministers of state, including G Kishan Reddy, Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur, were also there, and they may be elevated, sources said.

Sources added that around 43 persons, including those getting a promotion, may take oath, and they will be a mix of youth and those with administrative experience, including former chief ministers.

Here is a complete list of probables expected to take oath:

New faces from BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia Sarbananda Sonowal Virendra Kumar Bhupender Yadav Pankaj Chaudhary Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma Darshana Vikram Jardosh Meenakshi Lekhi Annapurna Devi Yadav A Narayanswamy Kaushal Kishore Ajay Bhatt Ajay Kumar Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan Shobha Karandlaje Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad RK Ranjan Singh Bishweswar Tudu Mahendra Munjapara Shantanu Thakur L Murugan Narayan Rane Kapil Patil Ashwini Vaishnav G Krishan reddy Rajeev Chandrasekhar BL Verma Nisith Pramanik Pratima Bhoumik Bharti Pawar Bhagwanth Khuba SP Singh Baghel Subhas Sarkar John Barla

Promotions

Anurag Thakur Kiren Rijiju Parshottam Rupala RK Singh Hardeep Singh Puri Mansukh L Mandaviya

Allies