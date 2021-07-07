Cabinet Reshuffle: From newcomers to NDA allies, full list of 43 ministerial candidates set to take oath today
Sources added that around 43 persons, including those getting a promotion, may take oath, and they will be a mix of youth and those with administrative experience, including former chief ministers
At least 43 ministers are expected to take oath today at 6 pm as Prime Minister Narendra Modi expands his Cabinet. Ahead of the expansion on Wednesday evening, ministerial probables met Modi at his residence.
Those meeting Modi included BJP's Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Sunita Duggal, Meenakshi Lekhi, Bharati Pawar, Shantanu Thakur and Kapil Patil, JD(U)'s R C P Singh, LJP's Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel.
Some ministers of state, including G Kishan Reddy, Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur, were also there, and they may be elevated, sources said.
Here is a complete list of probables expected to take oath:
New faces from BJP
- Jyotiraditya Scindia
- Sarbananda Sonowal
- Virendra Kumar
- Bhupender Yadav
- Pankaj Chaudhary
- Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
- Darshana Vikram Jardosh
- Meenakshi Lekhi
- Annapurna Devi Yadav
- A Narayanswamy
- Kaushal Kishore
- Ajay Bhatt
- Ajay Kumar
- Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan
- Shobha Karandlaje
- Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
- RK Ranjan Singh
- Bishweswar Tudu
- Mahendra Munjapara
- Shantanu Thakur
- L Murugan
- Narayan Rane
- Kapil Patil
- Ashwini Vaishnav
- G Krishan reddy
- Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- BL Verma
- Nisith Pramanik
- Pratima Bhoumik
- Bharti Pawar
- Bhagwanth Khuba
- SP Singh Baghel
- Subhas Sarkar
- John Barla
Promotions
- Anurag Thakur
- Kiren Rijiju
- Parshottam Rupala
- RK Singh
- Hardeep Singh Puri
- Mansukh L Mandaviya
Allies
- Ram Chandra Pratap Singh - JD(U)
- Pashupati Nath Paras - LJP
- Anupriya Patel - Apna Dal
