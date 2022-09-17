PM Narendra Modi's Birthday: A look at his social media presence
Social media has been effective at establishing a direct line of interaction between the public and prime minister Modi. Needless to say, the people of India love the digital presence of the PM
Narendra Modi, who turns 72 today, has been effectively using social media to motivate and inspire citizens ever since he took charge of the office of the Prime Minister. From uploading selfies to extending the warmest greetings on festivals, PM Modi has been doing it all. Here’s a look at his social media profiles-
PM Modi joined the microblogging platform when he was the chief minister of Gujarat in January 2009. Right now, he has more than 82 million followers.
He is being followed by 47 million users on Facebook. One of the latest pictures shared on the page is from the SCO Meet. It is a group photo featuring the PM and Russian president Vladimir Putin
His account on the photo and video sharing platform has more than 69 million followers. From a picture-perfect frame with Bollywood celebrities to his morning yoga routine, the posts always come with a dose of freshness and motivation.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
In 2015, PM Modi launched this exclusive app. It can also be accessed through a web browser and is available on PlayStore too. The program serves as a central hub for information on the Prime Minister’s most-recent daily actions. The interactive ‘Narendra Modi’ or ‘NaMo’ app enables users to communicate with the PM with only one click.
The NaMo app also allows users to participate and acquire badges by completing tasks. The app enables users to read and learn about the government’s projects. It features a section specifically devoted to highlighting the Prime Minister’s efforts to increase India’s global recognition. The infographics section shows how governance is improving the lives of the people.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Centre spent Rs 5 lakh crore on MGNREGA scheme in eight years
"During the past eight years, Telangana received Rs 20,000 crore under MGNREGA. During the same period all over the country Rs 5 lakh crore has been spent, out of which more than 20 per cent was spent in 2020-21 during COVID-19 pandemic," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said
Off-centre | India@75, Modi@72: Transforming India, the Narendra Modi way
Narendra Modi’s impact is greater than his electoral draw. He has powered a civilisational shift in India in a manner never seen before except during the freedom struggle and the national movement
PM Modi discusses climate finance with Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store
The two leaders reviewed various ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives, including under the Task Force on blue economy, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement