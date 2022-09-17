Social media has been effective at establishing a direct line of interaction between the public and prime minister Modi. Needless to say, the people of India love the digital presence of the PM

Narendra Modi, who turns 72 today, has been effectively using social media to motivate and inspire citizens ever since he took charge of the office of the Prime Minister. From uploading selfies to extending the warmest greetings on festivals, PM Modi has been doing it all. Here’s a look at his social media profiles-

Twitter

PM Modi joined the microblogging platform when he was the chief minister of Gujarat in January 2009. Right now, he has more than 82 million followers.

Facebook

He is being followed by 47 million users on Facebook. One of the latest pictures shared on the page is from the SCO Meet. It is a group photo featuring the PM and Russian president Vladimir Putin

Instagram

His account on the photo and video sharing platform has more than 69 million followers. From a picture-perfect frame with Bollywood celebrities to his morning yoga routine, the posts always come with a dose of freshness and motivation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

NaMo App

In 2015, PM Modi launched this exclusive app. It can also be accessed through a web browser and is available on PlayStore too. The program serves as a central hub for information on the Prime Minister’s most-recent daily actions. The interactive ‘Narendra Modi’ or ‘NaMo’ app enables users to communicate with the PM with only one click.

The NaMo app also allows users to participate and acquire badges by completing tasks. The app enables users to read and learn about the government’s projects. It features a section specifically devoted to highlighting the Prime Minister’s efforts to increase India’s global recognition. The infographics section shows how governance is improving the lives of the people.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.