PM Modi speech Updates: The prime minister announced that the Centre will now be responsible for procuring COVID-19 vaccines starting from next two weeks. Vaccines will be available free of cost for all above 18 years, while, those who want to pay, can get it at private centres, he said

The prime minister's latest address comes at a time when the single-day COVID-19 tally is on decline after a deadly surge in April-May and parts of the country emerging from lockdown restrictions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on Monday. The PMO made the announcement amid reports suggesting that he might speak on his government's COVID-19 vaccination plan, the ongoing 'unlocking process' and preparations for a possible third wave of the pandemic.

The toll due to coronavirus reached 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest in around 45 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

On Monday the country recorded its lowest coronavirus cases in 61 days, with 1 lakh new new cases, taking the infection tally to nearly 2.9 crore, said the Union health ministry. While the active caseload dropped to 14.01 lakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, as several states across the country including Maharashtra and Delhi have started the process of ‘unlocking’ by gradually easing coronavirus-induced restrictions and curfews.

India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Monday.

In a letter to Modi, the doctors' body said "persons spreading misinformation against the COVID-19 vaccination drive must be booked and punished in accordance with law, including under relevant provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005."

Underlining the need for curbing the "purposeful spread of misinformation against modern medicine and COVID-19 vaccination by certain people with vested interests", the IMA has appealed to the prime minister to resolve their long pending pleas.

In the wake of incidents of assault on doctors by relatives of patients, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in ensuring "optimum milieu" for medical professionals so that they can work without fear.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday began his address to the nation. He will be speaking on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, Centre' vaccination plan, the ongoing 'unlocking process' and preparations for a possible third wave of the pandemic.

India has made all efforts to get medical oxygen from all corners of the world when country faced a shortge. We have built up medical infrastructure on a war footing, said Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on Monday.

"To meet this demand, work was done on a war footing," he added.

During the second wave, the demand for medical oxygen in the country increased unimaginably in the months of April and May. Never in the history of India has the need for medical oxygen been felt in such quantity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address on Monday.

Centre itself will buy 75 percent of the total vaccine production from manufacturers and give it free to the state governments, he added.

The Central government will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to states for all above 18 years of age from 21 June, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. "From 21 June, in every state for all citizens above the age of 18 years, the government will provide free vaccine to the states," he said.

Modi also said that work on producing an intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 is ongoing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the supply of vaccine is going to increase in the coming days. "Today seven companies in the country are producing different types of vaccines. Trial of three more vaccines is also going in the advanced stage," he claimed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced free ration for the poor under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali. " As many as 80 crore people are beneficiaries under the scheme, he added.

"In these two weeks, the central and state governments will together make necessary preparations according to the new guidelines," Modi said.

Narendra Modi on Monday said that 25 percent of work related to COVID-19 vaccination with states will now be handled by the Centre. The arrangement will be implemented in the coming two weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that private hospitals can continue to procure 25 percent of COVID-19 vaccines, but their service charge would be capped at Rs 150 per dose.

"I express my gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India and also for extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November," said Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

PM Modi speech LATEST Updates: The prime minister announced that the Centre will now be responsible for procuring COVID-19 vaccines starting from next two weeks. Vaccines will be available free of cost for all above 18 years, while, those who want to pay, can get it at private centres, he said.

In his address to the nation, PM said that private hospitals can continue to procure 25% of vaccines, but their service charge would be capped at Rs 150 per dose.

Centre will buy 75 percent of the total vaccine production from manufacturers and give it free to the state governments, the prime minister added.

During the second wave during the months of April and May, the demand for medical oxygen in the country increased unimaginably. Never in the history of India has the need for medical oxygen been felt in such quantity, said the prime minister.

India has made all efforts to get medical oxygen from all corners of the world the when country faced a shortge. We have built up medical infrastructure on war footing, said the prime minister.

He is likely to speak on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, as several states including Maharashtra and Delhi have started the process of 'unlocking' by gradually easing coronavirus -induced restrictions.

The address comes at a time when single-day COVID-19 tally in India is on a decline after a deadly surge in April-May and parts of the country emerging from lockdown restrictions.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021

While Delhi began Unlock 2.0 in a phased manner, Maharashtra began a "five-tier" unlock from lockdown-like restrictions from Monday.

Modi last addressed the nation on 20 April, when cases were spiking. He had said that the second wave of the coronavirus had hit India like a storm and appealed to states to use lockdowns only as the last resort.

"In a situation like today, we have to save the country from a lockdown. If you all work together, create awareness then there is no need for containment, never mind a lockdown. I appeal to states that they should use the lockdown as the last resort - our focus should be micro-containment zones. We will take care of economic health as well as the health of countrymen," the prime minister had said.

Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, offering suggestions to people and outlining measures his government has been taking to deal with the situation.

With inputs from PTI