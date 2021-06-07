PM Modi speech Updates: The prime minister announced that the Centre will now be responsible for procuring COVID-19 vaccines starting from next two weeks. Vaccines will be available free of cost for all above 18 years, while, those who want to pay, can get it at private centres, he said
PM Modi speech LATEST Updates: The prime minister announced that the Centre will now be responsible for procuring COVID-19 vaccines starting from next two weeks. Vaccines will be available free of cost for all above 18 years, while, those who want to pay, can get it at private centres, he said.
In his address to the nation, PM said that private hospitals can continue to procure 25% of vaccines, but their service charge would be capped at Rs 150 per dose.
Centre will buy 75 percent of the total vaccine production from manufacturers and give it free to the state governments, the prime minister added.
During the second wave during the months of April and May, the demand for medical oxygen in the country increased unimaginably. Never in the history of India has the need for medical oxygen been felt in such quantity, said the prime minister.
India has made all efforts to get medical oxygen from all corners of the world the when country faced a shortge. We have built up medical infrastructure on war footing, said the prime minister.
He is likely to speak on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, as several states including Maharashtra and Delhi have started the process of 'unlocking' by gradually easing coronavirus -induced restrictions.
The address comes at a time when single-day COVID-19 tally in India is on a decline after a deadly surge in April-May and parts of the country emerging from lockdown restrictions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on Monday. The PMO made the announcement amid reports suggesting that he might speak on his government's COVID-19 vaccination plan, the ongoing 'unlocking process' and preparations for a possible third wave of the pandemic.
The prime minister's latest address comes at a time when the single-day COVID-19 tally is on decline after a deadly surge in April-May and parts of the country emerging from lockdown restrictions.
On Monday the country recorded its lowest coronavirus cases in 61 days, with 1 lakh new new cases, taking the infection tally to nearly 2.9 crore, said the Union health ministry. While the active caseload dropped to 14.01 lakh.
The toll due to coronavirus reached 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest in around 45 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.
While Delhi began Unlock 2.0 in a phased manner, Maharashtra began a "five-tier" unlock from lockdown-like restrictions from Monday.
Modi last addressed the nation on 20 April, when cases were spiking. He had said that the second wave of the coronavirus had hit India like a storm and appealed to states to use lockdowns only as the last resort.
"In a situation like today, we have to save the country from a lockdown. If you all work together, create awareness then there is no need for containment, never mind a lockdown. I appeal to states that they should use the lockdown as the last resort - our focus should be micro-containment zones. We will take care of economic health as well as the health of countrymen," the prime minister had said.
Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, offering suggestions to people and outlining measures his government has been taking to deal with the situation.
With inputs from PTI