Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at 5 pm today

Modi's address comes on a day when India has recorded its lowest coronavirus cases in 61 days, with 1 lakh new COVID-19 cases

FP Staff June 07, 2021 14:00:06 IST
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today. In a tweet, the PMO announced on Monday that the prime minister will speak at 5 pm.

Modi's address comes on a day when India has recorded its lowest coronavirus cases in 61 days, with 1 lakh new COVID-19 cases.

India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday.

While the toll due to coronavirus reached 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest in around 45 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As per reports, Modi is likely to speak on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, the ongoing ‘unlocking’, and preparations for a possible third wave of cases.

Several states across the country including Maharashtra and Delhi have started the process of ‘unlocking’ by gradually easing coronavirus -induced restrictions and curfews.

Modi's last such address to the nation was on 20 April when he urged states to make all efforts to avoid lockdowns and use it as the last resort.

Updated Date: June 07, 2021 16:49:41 IST

