From Make in India to PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, here are five flagship schemes started by the Modi government

Since coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a number of social welfare programs and initiatives aimed at benefiting the people living in the society. From Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to the Make In India campaign, the PM Modi-led government has introduced a number of flagship schemes and initiatives to support the common man.

On the occasion of PM Narendra Modi’s birthday today, let’s take a look at five such schemes launched by the central government:

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

On the occasion of the 145th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2014, PM Modi rolled out the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to speed up the country’s move towards universal sanitation. Five years after the campaign’s announcement, villages, gram panchayats, districts, states, and union territories declared themselves open-defecation free as a result of the installation of more than 100 million toilets in rural India.

In order to achieve the goal of safe sanitation in urban areas, PM Modi launched the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission in October last year. This phase aims to make all cities garbage-free, all urban local bodies waste-free, and those with a demography of less than 1 lakh open-defecation free.

Ayushman Bharat

PM Modi introduced the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ayushman Bharat in September 2018. The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) aims to provide free access to primary, secondary, and tertiary level medical care to almost 40 percent of the population, or around 50 crore people, by offering health insurance of Rs 5 lakh per family annually.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the National Mission for Financial Inclusion, was announced in 2014. The initiative ensures access to financial goods and services. Various benefits such as scholarships, subsidies, pensions, and COVID-19 relief funds are credited to bank accounts, including Jan Dhan Accounts, through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, a financial incentive of Rs 6,000, per year, is given to certain farmer families. It is payable in three equal payments of Rs 2,000.

Make in India

The Make in India program encourages businesses to design, produce, and assemble goods in India. The goal of this initiative is to foster a business-friendly atmosphere, build effective infrastructure, and open up new marketplaces to foreign investment.

