PM Narendra Modi to review National Maritime Heritage complex work in Gujarat's Lothal today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Gujarat’s Lothal via video-conferencing today, Prime Minister’s office said.

The inspection would be done at 5 pm, followed by his address on the occasion.

According to an official statement by Prime Minister’s office, the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) is being developed as a one-of-its-kind project to not only display India’s rich and diverse maritime heritage but to also help Lothal emerge as an international tourist destination.

Lothal was one of the prominent cities of Harappan civilisation and is known for the oldest man-made dockyard, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said. A maritime heritage complex in Lothal is a fitting tribute to the city’s historical legacy and heritage, the statement further read.

The complex work started in March 2022, is being developed at the cost of around Rs 3,500 crore and will have several innovative and unique features such as a Lothal mini recreation to recreate Harappan architecture and lifestyle; four theme parks – memorial theme park, maritime and navy theme park, climate theme park, and adventure and amusement theme park, PTI reported.

Additionally, it will feature the world’s tallest lighthouse museum, fourteen galleries highlighting India’s maritime heritage from the Harappan era to the present, and a pavilion for coastal states showcasing the unique maritime traditions of states and Union territories, among other things.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.