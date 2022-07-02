PM Narendra Modi to participate in two-day BJP National Executive meeting in Hyderabad

According to a senior BJP leader, the party's expansion will be the meeting's key agenda. They will also discuss areas where there is a need to induct more party workers, sources said

New Delhi: BJP will hold a national executive meeting today and tomorrow (on July 2 and 3) at Hyderabad International Convention Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the meeting.

According to a senior BJP leader, the party's expansion will be the meeting's key agenda. They will also discuss areas where there is a need to induct more party workers, sources said.

The meeting will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

PM Modi will attend the meeting and is expected to address the national executive on Sunday.

In his speech and then BJP national executive the Prime Minister is expected to give a roadmap for the party in the coming times especially when they look at Assembly elections in the big states like Gujarat.

On Sunday afternoon the Prime Minister will address a public rally at the Parade grounds.

This is the first time that a meeting is taking place with complete participation by the BJP national executive members since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last meeting which took place in November 2021 happened in a hybrid manner in which leaders were present physically as well as joined virtually.

"After 18 years, a national executive committee is being held in Hyderabad... The city is decked up. National leaders, CMs and other leaders are visiting 119 constituencies wherein a massive public rally is supposed to be held on July 3. We are expecting a huge crowd," Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash told ANI.

The entire city of Hyderabad has donned a saffron hue with the BJP flags and banners ahead of the party's mega show. The posters showcase the achievement of the central government. Every nook and cranny of the city is decked up with big cutouts and banners of top BJP leaders.

There will be a photo exhibition where the senior leaders and photos from the earlier national executive meet and important events will be exhibited today at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, former MP K Visweshwar Reddy has announced that he will joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana.

"I decided today that I'll join BJP in Telangana. Once Telangana achieved statehood, we all had great aspirations. We can do wonders with funds for one of the richest states. But what happened is exactly the opposite," said Reddy. He quit Congress last year.

The BJP's initiative comes at a time when Telangana is heading for Assembly polls in 2023 and the BJP sees a huge prospect of bringing down the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government.

This two-day meeting of the BJP has seen the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership taking potshots at the Modi government especially when the leaders talk about development.

TRS working president KTR has taken a potshot at the Modi government telling them to learn from the KCR government and that they have copied all the Telangana government schemes and rebranded it.

BJP takes a lot of hard from its recent successes in the Telangana bypolls and a greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election and looks at Telangana for a way to get in the roads in the South.

The Hyderabad city police, along with state government departments, have put elaborate security arrangements in place ahead of PM Modi's visit to Hyderabad.

