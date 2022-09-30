PM Narendra Modi to launch 5G services tomorrow

New Delhi: Ushering in a new technological era, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Saturday.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch 5G services on 1st October at 10 AM in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. 5G technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency,” the government said in a statement.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC), which is scheduled to take place from 1-4 October under the theme “New digital Universe”.

“It will bring together leading thinkers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and government officials to discuss and showcase unique opportunities emerging from the rapid adoption and spread of digital technology,” added the statement.

According to sources from the industry, the 5G services of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio will be the first ones to get launched by the Prime Minister, in a few cities.

The companies had aggressively bid for 5G auctions held in July-August, and bought airwaves in various 4G and 5G bands (a total of 51.27 GHz) sold at the total price of ₹1.5-lakh crore.

With inputs from agencies

