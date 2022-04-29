PM Narendra Modi to host Sikh delegation at his official residence in Delhi this evening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said that he will be addressing a Sikh delegation which will include people from different walks of life around 5:30 pm on Friday

In a post on Twitter, the Prime Minister said he will be addressing the delegation which will include people from different walks of life around 5:30 pm on Friday.

"This evening, I will be hosting a Sikh delegation at my residence. The group includes people from different walks of life. I will also be addressing the gathering at around 5:30 PM. Do watch," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister has met members of the Sikh community at frequent intervals for some time. On April 21, 2022, he had addressed an event from the Red Fort in Delhi to mark the 401st birth anniversary of ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The Prime Minister lauded the dedication of the Sikh community and pushed for a self-reliant India during the event.

On 19 February, the Prime Minister hosted 37 prominent Sikhs from across India at his official residence at the 7-Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. At the meeting, PM Modi was also seen offering food to the Sikh leaders.

