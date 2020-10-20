Narendra Modi Speech Latest Updates: Don't be complacent, need to be cautious till COVID-19 vaccine is out, says PM

Narendra Modi to address nation LATEST Updatess:Addressing the nation over Covid-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that the lockdown may have been lifted in the country but warned saying that the “virus is still out there”
File photo of Narendra Modi. ANI
PM Narendra Modi Speech LATEST Updates: Addressing the nation over the Covid-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that the lockdown may have been lifted in the country but warned saying that the “virus is still out there”
This will be the prime minister's seventh address to the nation since he announced a country-wide lockdown in March to curtail the spread of COVID-19
The Congress leader's comments come in the backdrop of the India-China border standoff which entered the sixth month, as the early resolution to the row appears dim.
The PM's speech comes at a time when the country will be celebrating a number of festivals including Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chatth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm on Tuesday. Urging people to hear the address, he said in a tweet, "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening."
Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the COVID-19 crisis in which he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic, and also announced economic and welfare packages.
It will be his seventh address to the nation since the pandemic outbreak. The prime minister has often taken to televised address to announce major decisions or developments.
In his last such address, he had on 30 June announced the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end.
With inputs from PTI