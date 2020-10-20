Narendra Modi Speech Latest Updates: Don't be complacent, need to be cautious till COVID-19 vaccine is out, says PM

Narendra Modi to address nation LATEST Updatess:Addressing the nation over Covid-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that the lockdown may have been lifted in the country but warned saying that the “virus is still out there”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm on today. Urging people to hear the address, he said in a tweet, "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening."

It will be his seventh address to the nation since the pandemic's outbreak. The prime minister has often taken to televised address to announce major decisions or developments.

Narendra Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the COVID-19 crisis in which he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic, and also announced economic and welfare packages.

The number of new fatalities reported daily across the country was recorded below 600 for the second consecutive day. The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

A total of 46,790 fresh infections were reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,15,197 with 587 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Narendra Modi's address comes after India reports the lowest cases since July. The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 50,000 nearly after three months, taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 75,97,063, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The prime minister also highlighted a steady decline in daily cases, growth rate and the number of deaths over the last three weeks, but warned against any complacency.

On Saturday, Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on the coronavirus situation and arrangements for the delivery and distribution of a vaccine. He called for “speedy access” to the vaccine when it is ready, while also directing officials to keep in mind the “geographical span and diversity” of India in planning the logistics and delivery.

In his sixth address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on 30 June announced the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end.

The Congress leader's comments come in the backdrop of the India-China border standoff which entered the sixth month, as the early resolution to the row appears dim.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweets ahead of PM's address: "Dear PM, In your 6pm address, please tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory. Thank you.'

The Prime Minister has addressed the nation a number of times during the last few months. From announcing the first nationwide lockdown in March at the wake of the pandemic, he has also spoken on the various measures that are being taken to curb the pandemic as well as the economic and welfare packages being introduced to ease people's worries during the trying times.

People can watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech live on YouTube on Narendra Modi channel or they can read the live updates from 6 pm on Twitter.

For all the latest updates on PM Narendra Modi's 6 pm address to the nation, people can check out Firstpost’s live blog.

"PM Modi will share some important information with countrymen. I appeal to citizens to listen to the address in national interest. All LJP (Lok Janshakti Party) candidates in Bihar should tune in along with people of their constituencies. They must also be careful about social distancing," Chirag Paswan tweeted in Hindi.

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about his address to the nation this evening, Chirag Paswan - whose relationship status with ally BJP has turned "complicated" ahead of the Bihar polls -- retweeted the message and added his own appeal to it, reports NDTV

"We need not forget that the lockdown is over but the coronavius is still there", said PM Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on Tuesday. "We have come a long way in the fight against Coronavirus," he added.

Narnedra Modi on Tuesday while addressing the nation said, "In India, the death rate at per million population is 83. On the contrary, in several countries such as US, UK and Brazil, the number is over 600. India has been successful in saving lives of its citizens better than more prosperous countries."

"Many people have stopped taking precautions now. This is not right. If you are careless, walking out without a mask, then you are putting yourself, your family, your family's children, the elderly in as much trouble.", said Narendra Modi.

The prime minister said that even slight carelessness can sabotage India’s progress. “Going through a difficult time, we are moving forward, a little carelessness can stop our movement and spoil our happiness,” he says. “Taking care of responsibilities and vigilance will go hand in hand, only then will happiness remains in life.”

The Prime Minister on Tuesday said that the government is working on how to bring the vaccine to all the citizens in a speedy way. Modi adds that various versions of vaccines are being developed in India.

Narendra Modi said that India has come a long way since the imposition of the ‘janata curfew’. “With time, economic activities are also picking up,” he adds.

Reacting to Narendra Modi's speech, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Prime Minister has made it clear that we cannot afford laxity till a vaccine for coronavirus is found. "The PM's message was like that of a head of the family. He appeared in the role of the protector of nation and society today," tweeted Singh.

Voicing the same concerns as the PM with the festive season approaching, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, "As rightly advised by the Prime Minister in his address to the nation today, I appeal to every Indian to not lower the guard in the fight against #COVID19 during the upcoming festive season."

Reacting to Narendra Modi's speech on Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah said the security and well-being of Indians is the Modi government's priority, and amid the Covid crisis too, the Centre's focus has been on saving lives. "In his speech, PM Modi has reiterated this resolve," Shah tweeted.

#WATCH : Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges citizens to follow #COVID19 appropriate behaviour, appeals to them with folded hands. "I pray to all of you, I want to see all of you safe and your families happy. I want to see festivals bring cheer your lives," says PM.

This will be the prime minister's seventh address to the nation since he announced a country-wide lockdown in March to curtail the spread of COVID-19

The Congress leader's comments come in the backdrop of the India-China border standoff which entered the sixth month, as the early resolution to the row appears dim.

The PM's speech comes at a time when the country will be celebrating a number of festivals including Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chatth

