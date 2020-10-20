Narendra Modi to address nation today at 6 pm; when and where to watch PM's speech

This will be the prime minister's seventh address to the nation since he announced a country-wide lockdown in March to curtail the spread of COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sharing a message with the nation at 6pm on Tuesday. PM Modi took to Twitter to announce the same, writing, "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening."

He even urged the citizens to join him, but refrained from going into any details as to what he will be talking about. This will be the prime minister's 7th address to the nation since he announced a country-wide lockdown in March to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

PM Modi's speech comes at a time when the country will be celebrating a number of festivals including Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chatth.

Here’s when and where to watch

People can watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech live on YouTube on Narendra Modi channel or they can read the live updates from 6 pm on Twitter.

The Prime Minister has addressed the nation a number of times during the last few months. From announcing the first nationwide lockdown in March at the wake of the pandemic, he has also spoken on the various measures that are being taken to curb the pandemic as well as the economic and welfare packages being introduced to ease people's worries during the trying times.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, in his 30 June address to the nation, the prime minister had pointed out that the people are becoming more irresponsible and careless about COVID-19 prevention protocols since the start of Unlock 1.0.

Back in May, he had announced Rs 20 lakh crore financial package to boost the economy of the country and during an April announcement had asked citizens to light lamps for frontline workers battling the pandemic.

Modi had announced a Janta Curfew during his address to the nation on 19 March and had urged people to stay home voluntarily on 22 March. On 24 March, he first announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report in Business Today, even though the subject of PM Modi's current address in unknown, it is likely that he will be talking about the COVID-19 situation in the country amid all the festivities.