PM Narendra Modi pays homage to CRPF martyrs on Pulwama attack anniversary

New Delhi: On the fourth anniversary of the Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a moving and emotional tribute to the martyrs of that dastardly terrorist attack allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan.

“Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India,” PM Modi said in a statement on Twitter.

Over 40 Indian soldiers had embraced martyrdom on February 14, 2019 when a suicide bomber from the Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed rammed an explosives-laden car into a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Awantipora in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The resultant explosion had blown up a CRPF bus, leading to the martyrdom of around 40 CRPF soldiers while killing the suicide bomber as well.

In retaliation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had conducted an air strike deep inside Pakistan.

The retaliatory air strikes by the IAF had led to the destruction of terrorist camps at Balakot in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

It was the first time since the 1971 war that the IAF had carried out bombings inside ‘mainland’ Pakistan. The IAF operations against the Pakistan Army during the Kargil War of 1999 and other conflicts in 2001 and 2003 were confined to Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in many cases on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC).

