PM Narendra Modi meets family of freedom fighter Pasala Krishna Murthy, touches feet of his 90-year-old daughter

Bhimavaram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the family of late Pasala Krishna Murthy, a noted freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh, on Monday.

After his speech in Bhimavaram, PM Modi met the family of Pasala Krishna Murthy who was a respected freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh. PM met Pasala Krishna Bharathi, daughter of the freedom fighter. She’s 90 years old and she blessed the PM. He also met her sister and niece. pic.twitter.com/D8bmcZxVNf — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

After his speech in Bhimavaram, PM Modi met the eminent freedom fighter's daughter, Pasala Krishna Bharathi. The 90-year-old Bharathi blessed PM Modi who also met her sister and niece.

Pasala Krishna Murthy was from West Vipparru village in the Tadepalligudem taluka of the West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. He was born on 26 January, 1900.

When Mahatma Gandhi visited Vijayawada in March 1921, he joined the Congress along with his wife Anjalakshmi. He took part in the Salt Satyagraha movement and on 6 October, 1930 he was sentenced to one-year imprisonment at the Rajahmundry and Vellore prisons. He passed away in 1978.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi unveiled a 30-ft bronze statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on the latter's 125th birth anniversary here. The 15-tonne statue was carved out at a cost of Rs 3 crore and installed by the Kshatriya Seva Samiti in the Municipal Park at ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

