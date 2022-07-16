PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Bundelkhand Expressway, says the identity of UP is changing in India

In his address, PM Narendra Modi opened his speech with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and congratulated the people of Bundelkhand during the inauguration of the new expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bundelkhand Expressway on 16 July. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditayanath welcomed PM Modi in Jalaun.

According to PTI, the expressway has been built six months before the designated time and at an estimated cost of 14,850 crore. The expressway, built in 28 months, is a 296-km long expressway with four lanes.

According to India Today, with the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway, the journey to Delhi will become easier for the people of Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur and Jalaun Auraiya or Etawa.

In his address, Modi opened his speech with “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and congratulated the people of Bundelkhand during the inauguration of the new expressway.

“The expressway will ensure seamless connectivity and further economic progress in the region. With this expressway, there will be an industrial boom in the region. It is the Modi and Yogi government we will bring development not just to cities but to villages,” Modi added.

"This expressway will not only facilitate the people of Bundelkhand to reach Delhi, but will also accelerate industrial development," said Modi.

In his address, Modi said, "The land that produced countless warriors. Where devotion to India flows in the blood. Where the valor and hard work of sons and daughters have always illuminated the name of the country. It gives me special pleasure to give this gift of expressway."

The way UP is modernizing today under the double engine government, it is unprecedented, said Modi.

Modi also added that Uttar Pradesh has ‘outperformed good states.’

"The UP where the Saryu canal project took 40 years to complete. The UP where the Gorakhpur Fertilizer plant was closed for 30 years. In the UP where the Amethi Rifle Factory was lying with only one board. It has even outperformed good states," he added.

“We take any decision, take a decision, make a policy, the biggest thinking behind it should be that this will further accelerate the development of the country. Everything that harms the country, affects the development of the country, we have to keep it away,” Modi said in his speech.

Modi further added that the Uttar Pradesh government improved the law and order situation and connectivity.

“We improved both the law & order situation and connectivity in UP. The law & order situation is improving, so is connectivity,” PM Modi said.

Modi also said in his address, "Our government is working continuously to reduce another challenge of Bundelkhand. We are working on Jal Jeevan Mission to provide piped water to every household."

With inputs from agencies

