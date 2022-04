PM Narendra Modi in Assam today to launch several development projects

The prime minister will also address the ‘Peace, Unity & Development Rally’ at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district in Assam

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Assam today where he will lay the foundation stone for several projects.

The Prime Minister will address the 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally' at Diphu in Karbi Anglong District at around 11 am.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), during the programme, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of various projects in the education sector.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Veterinary College (Diphu), Degree College (West Karbi Anglong) and Agricultural College (Kolonga, West Karbi Anglong). These projects, worth more than ₹ 500 crore, will bring new opportunities for skilling and employment in the region.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for more than 2,950 Amrit Sarovar projects. The state will develop these Amrit Sarovars at a cumulative cost of around ₹ 1,150 crore.

"Prime Minister's unwavering commitment towards peace and development of the region was exemplified with the recent signing of Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) by Government of India and Government of Assam with six Karbi militant outfits. The MoS has ushered in a new era of peace in the region. Prime Minister's address at 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally' will provide a major boost to the peace initiatives in the entire region," said PMO in a statement.

At around 01:45 pm, the Prime Minister will reach Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh and dedicate Dibrugarh Cancer Hospital to the nation.

Later, at around 3 pm, he will attend a public function at Khanikar ground in Dibrugarh, where he will dedicate six more cancer hospitals to the nation and lay the foundation stone for seven new cancer hospitals,

At Dibrugarh, Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, is executing a project to build South Asia's largest affordable cancer care network with 17 Cancer care hospitals spread across the state.

"Under Phase 1 of the project, out of 10 hospitals, the construction of seven hospitals have been completed while three hospitals are at various level of construction. Phase 2 of the project will witness the construction of seven new cancer hospitals," it said.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate seven cancer hospitals completed under phase 1 of the project. These cancer Hospitals are built at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat.

He will also lay the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals at Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Golaghat to be constructed under phase 2 of the project.

