PM Narendra Modi greets air warriors and their families on Air Force Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted air warriors and their families on the Air Force Day.

Modi said the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades, has secured the nation, and has shown remarkable human spirit during disasters.

He tweeted, “On Air Force Day, my greetings to the courageous air warriors and their families. In line with the motto of ‘Nabhah Sprisham Deeptam’ the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades. They have secured the nation and also shown remarkable human spirit during disasters.”

On Air Force Day, my greetings to the courageous air warriors and their families. In line with the motto of नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्, the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades. They have secured the nation and also shown remarkable human spirit during disasters. pic.twitter.com/6g9twDJAGx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2022

'Nabhah Sprisham Deeptam' is a Sanskrit phrase that translates to 'touching the sky with glory.'

Every year on 8 October, India celebrates Indian Air Force Day to commemorate the date when the Indian Air Force was formally established in 1932 as an auxiliary force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom.

Significance of Indian Air Force Day:

The air arm and key component of the Indian armed forces, the Indian Air Force (IAF), is essential to the nation’s combat operations. Its main duty is to protect Indian airspace and carry out aerial operations during international conflicts. Since Independence, the Indian Air Force has fought in numerous conflicts, including four wars with Pakistan and one with the People’s Republic of China.

It’s interesting to note that in addition to defending Indian territory and national interests against dangers, the Indian Air Force also aids the nation when natural disasters strike. In order to honour and recognise the selfless efforts of our jawans and the entire force, the day is observed.

