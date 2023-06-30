PM Modi's US visit will be beneficiary to India, especially South': Fin Min Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit will prove more beneficial to India, especially the southern part of the country.

Sitharaman explained that the agreements inked during the visit will give impetus to India’s space exploration besides making engines for the Tejas (combat) aircraft.

“His visit will have (a positive) impact in this part of India too. India signed the Artemis Accord on space exploration to put humans back on the moon by 2025 and it would mean a lot for our Chandrayaan (Indian lunar probe) mission,” she said.

NASA and ISRO would jointly send Indian astronauts to the international space station in 2024, she said while speaking at the 13th annual convocation at Vels University here.

Elaborating on how the visit will give an impetus to Southern India’s development, Sitharaman said, “The US Navy’s agreement with Larsen and Toubro for the master ship repair at Kattupalli in Tamil Nadu and also the MoU signed between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bengaluru, for the manufacture of F-414 engines in India for the indigenous Tejas aircraft would immensely benefit the south.”

“Whatever degree you get in India will be recognised internationally. So, the options and possibilities of you getting jobs in those countries based on your degrees are now much higher,” Sitharaman said pointing to the graduates.

“Every week a new university is getting established in our country. This tells us the importance the higher education is getting under Modi’s rule. Every third day Atal tinkering lab is getting established, every second day a new college is being constructed and every day one new ITI is getting formed and one new IIT is being opened every year. So, higher education is receiving the highest priority in our government,” she added.

With inputs from PTI

