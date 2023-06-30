PM Modi's US visit will be beneficiary to India, especially South': Fin Min Nirmala Sitharaman
Sitharaman explained that the agreements inked during the visit will give impetus to India's space exploration besides making engines for the Tejas (combat) aircraft
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit will prove more beneficial to India, especially the southern part of the country.
Sitharaman explained that the agreements inked during the visit will give impetus to India’s space exploration besides making engines for the Tejas (combat) aircraft.
“His visit will have (a positive) impact in this part of India too. India signed the Artemis Accord on space exploration to put humans back on the moon by 2025 and it would mean a lot for our Chandrayaan (Indian lunar probe) mission,” she said.
Related Articles
NASA and ISRO would jointly send Indian astronauts to the international space station in 2024, she said while speaking at the 13th annual convocation at Vels University here.
Elaborating on how the visit will give an impetus to Southern India’s development, Sitharaman said, “The US Navy’s agreement with Larsen and Toubro for the master ship repair at Kattupalli in Tamil Nadu and also the MoU signed between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bengaluru, for the manufacture of F-414 engines in India for the indigenous Tejas aircraft would immensely benefit the south.”
“Whatever degree you get in India will be recognised internationally. So, the options and possibilities of you getting jobs in those countries based on your degrees are now much higher,” Sitharaman said pointing to the graduates.
“Every week a new university is getting established in our country. This tells us the importance the higher education is getting under Modi’s rule. Every third day Atal tinkering lab is getting established, every second day a new college is being constructed and every day one new ITI is getting formed and one new IIT is being opened every year. So, higher education is receiving the highest priority in our government,” she added.
With inputs from PTI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Union Budget 2022: Underestimating tax revenues for the second year in a row by finance minister is puzzling
In the last year’s budget, Centre’s net tax revenue growth in FY22 was estimated to grow by 8.5 per cent. Today, in the revised estimates for FY22, the Budget admits tax revenues are likely to grow by 24 per cent.
Finance Minister Sitharaman is correct: Rupee hasn’t weakened but dollar has strengthened
The Indian rupee stands on a relatively stronger footing vis-à-vis various other major currencies that have lost heavily against the US dollar
Budget 2022: Centre's subsidies on food, fertilisers, petroleum to decline 39% to Rs 4,33,108 cr
In its revised budget estimate for 2021-22 fiscal, the government pegged total subsidies to be at Rs 4,33,108 crore as against the actual budget estimate of Rs 7,07,707 crore in the previous financial year