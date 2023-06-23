PM Modi's US Visit: Indian embassy in New York resplendent in vibrant Tricolour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States has garnered significant attention, highlighting the deepening partnership between Washington and New Delhi. The tour marks PM Modi’s first state visit with full diplomatic status since assuming office in 2014. Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in New York took to Twitter to share a captivating photo of the NewYork Indian embassy building, beautifully adorned in the colours of the Indian flag. The post commemorated the historic State Visit 2023 and extended a warm welcome to PM Narendra Modi during his visit to the United States.

The caption expressed joy and enthusiasm, emphasising the enduring friendship between India and the US. The caption stated, “The building of @IndiainNewYork resplendent in tricolor, marking the #HistoricStateVisit2023 and welcoming Prime Minister @narendramodi to the United States. Long Live India-US Friendship!”

The Consulate General of India’s official Twitter account in New York also shared captivating images and videos of iconic landmarks, such as the majestic Niagara Falls, decorated in the colours of the Indian flag. These posts celebrated the historic state visit and emphasised the enduring friendship between the two nations.

The tweet read, “Welcoming Prime Minister @narendramodi on the #HistoricStateVisit2023 & celebrating #IndiaUSAFriendship Bathed in the colors of India’s flag, the breathtaking Niagara Falls look magnificent amidst fireworks. Thank you Council of Heritage and Arts of India (CHAI).”

🤝 #IndiaUSAPartnership Welcoming Prime Minister @narendramodi on the #HistoricStateVisit2023 & celebrating #IndiaUSAFriendship Bathed in the colors of India's flag, the breathtaking Niagara Falls look magnificent amidst fireworks. Thank you Council of Heritage and Arts of… pic.twitter.com/nn8mHa4i54 — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) June 23, 2023

During PM Modi’s visit, the focus is on expanding cooperation in defence and high-tech sectors. This enables India to gain access to critical American technologies that are typically reserved for close allies. PM Modi has also been invited to address a joint meeting of Congress, which will be his second such address.

Billboards and banners in various cities, including New York and Boston, showcased warm welcome for Prime Minister Modi, expressing excitement and gratitude for his historic state visit. The Consulate General of India in New York shared these displays on social media, reflecting the enthusiasm and support of the Indian-American community.

Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden held bilateral talks in the White House’s Oval Office, making their commitment to working together for global welfare, peace, stability, and prosperity evident.

Towards a stronger 🇮🇳-🇺🇸 partnership! Glimpses from the ceremonial welcome for PM @narendramodi at the @WhiteHouse. pic.twitter.com/xBXn6gNdGo — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 22, 2023

The grand reception accorded to PM Modi upon his arrival at the White House further highlighted the significance of his maiden state visit.

