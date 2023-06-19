PM Modi's US visit: Check out dates, events, full schedule here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the US from 21-24 June at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host PM Modi at a state dinner on 22 June. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the US Congress on 22 June.

He will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on 23 June.

Hundreds of enthusiastic Indian-Americans have gathered at iconic locations across 20 US cities and organised unity marches to send a message of welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi days ahead of his visit.

Check out his full schedule:

Day 1 (June 21): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to visit the United States.

The visit will begin in New York, where PM Modi will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters on 21 June.

Looking forward to seeing you at the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UNHQ. Your participation makes the programme even more special. Yoga brings the world together towards furthering good health and wellness. May it keep getting more popular globally. https://t.co/QjPUZemOeo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2023

As part of the official state visit, internationally acclaimed singer Mary Millben, who was formally invited by Her Excellency Ruchira Kamobj, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, will also perform during the event.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Award-winning International Singer @MaryMillben will make appearances in New York and in Washington, D.C. for the Official State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India to the United States June 21-23, 2023. Formally invited by Her… pic.twitter.com/FpHGcCMpU5 — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) June 18, 2023

Day 2 (June 22): PM Narendra Modi will travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House and hold high-level discussions with President Biden.

A State Dinner hosted by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honor of PM Modi is scheduled to take place on the evening of 22 June.

Furthermore, PM Modi has been invited by Congressional Leaders, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, to address a joint sitting of the US Congress.

Day 3 (June 23): On 23 June, Prime Minister Modi will attend a luncheon hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to these official engagements, PM Modi will have various curated interactions with prominent CEOs, professionals, and stakeholders.

He will also meet with members of the Indian Diaspora, as mentioned in a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. On the eve of 23 June, PM Modi will address the Indian diaspora at a grand event at the Ronald Reagan Centre.

Following his visit to the United States, PM Modi will depart on 24 June and embark on a state visit to Egypt.

This invitation was extended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2023, where he served as the Chief Guest. PM Modi’s visit to Cairo is scheduled for 24-25 June.

With inputs from agencies

