PM Modi’s mother Hiraben Modi passes away at 100

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben Modi, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad earlier this week, passed away at 100.

The Prime Minister posted a moving tweet early on Friday morning, informing about her death. “A glorious century rests at the feet of God…In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values,” he wrote.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम… मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

PM Modi also recalled his visit to his mother on the occasion of her 100th birthday this year.

“When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing which is, always remember that work with intelligence, and live life with purity…”

Prime Minister Modi’s decision to carry on with his official engagements on a day he lost his mother drew praise from his ministerial colleagues and other BJP leaders who lauded his commitment and described him as a “karmayogi”.

After attending the last rites of his mother Hiraben, who passed away at an Ahmedabad hospital at 100, PM Modi went ahead with the launch of projects worth Rs 7,800 crore in West Bengal, choosing to do so through video-conferencing instead of being in the eastern state physically as scheduled earlier.

