PM Modi's mother Heeraben hospitalised

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben Modi (100) was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital here following health issues. The U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she has been hospitalised, said her condition is stable.

Security around the hospital has been beefed up amid reports that PM Modi will be reaching there to meet his ailing mother.

The hospital in a statement said, “Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable.”

Ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly polls, the prime minister during campaigning had visited his mother who turned 100 this June.

Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

With inputs from agencies

