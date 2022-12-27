India

PM Modi's brother, relatives injured in car accident near Mysuru

Prahlad Modi was traveling to Bandipura near Mysuru in a Mercedes Benz car with his wife, son and daughter-in-law when the unfortunate incident took place

FP Staff December 27, 2022 15:35:53 IST
PM Modi's brother, relatives injured in car accident near Mysuru

Prahlad Modi was traveling to Bandipura near Mysuru in a Mercedes Benz car with his wife, son and daughter-in-law when the unfortunate incident took place

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi was admitted to hospital with injuries after a road accident in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Prahlad Modi was traveling to Bandipura near Mysuru in a Mercedes Benz car with his wife, son and daughter-in-law when the unfortunate incident took place. The accident took place at a place near Kadakola.

According to media reports, the vehicle hit a road divider at high speed, injuring all the five people inside the car including PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi.

The son and daughter-in-law of Prahlad Modi were initially reported to be in serious condition.

However, the Mysuru South police has reportedly said that the injuries are minor in nature. The injured have been shifted to JSS Hospital.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 27, 2022 16:37:59 IST

TAGS:

also read

CIA chief praises PM Modi, President Xi for raising nuke use concerns in Russia-Ukraine conflict
World

CIA chief praises PM Modi, President Xi for raising nuke use concerns in Russia-Ukraine conflict

PM Modi and Chinese President Jinping raising concerns about the use of nuclear weapons had an impact on Russia, which has indulged in 'nuclear sabre-rattling' over its war with Ukraine, CIA chief William Burns has said.

BJP protests outside Pakistan High Commission over Bilawal Bhutto's objectionable comments against PM Modi
World

BJP protests outside Pakistan High Commission over Bilawal Bhutto's objectionable comments against PM Modi

The Pakistani minister made the highly objectionable statement while addressing UN Security Council

China preparing for war, Indian govt asleep: Rahul Gandhi
Politics

China preparing for war, Indian govt asleep: Rahul Gandhi

He also alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers and is "thrashing our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh"