PM Modi's brother, relatives injured in car accident near Mysuru
Prahlad Modi was traveling to Bandipura near Mysuru in a Mercedes Benz car with his wife, son and daughter-in-law when the unfortunate incident took place
Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi was admitted to hospital with injuries after a road accident in Mysuru on Tuesday.
Prahlad Modi was traveling to Bandipura near Mysuru in a Mercedes Benz car with his wife, son and daughter-in-law when the unfortunate incident took place. The accident took place at a place near Kadakola.
According to media reports, the vehicle hit a road divider at high speed, injuring all the five people inside the car including PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi.
The son and daughter-in-law of Prahlad Modi were initially reported to be in serious condition.
However, the Mysuru South police has reportedly said that the injuries are minor in nature. The injured have been shifted to JSS Hospital.
