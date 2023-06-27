PM Modi's Bhopal address will infuse BJP workers with new energy, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the BJP’s ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot’ campaign in Madhya Pradesh will infuse new energy among party workers.

The Chief Minister attended the event hosted in Bhopal virtually from Lucknow. “Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot’ (my booth, the strongest) campaign is to realise the dream of a self-reliant and developed India and to make Indian democracy even more participatory,” he tweeted in Hindi.

The Prime Minister went to Bhopal to interact with dedicated and hardworking BJP workers and to connect them with the new resolutions of ‘New India’, the chief minister said.

“This address of the PM will infuse new energy among the workers as well as enrich their approach. Come, join the biggest booth worker discussion program ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot’ and receive the guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that triple talaq is a “grave injustice” to Muslim women. “If it is a necessary tenet of Islam, then why Pakistan, Indonesia, and Bangladesh do not have it,” he asked.

“Whoever talks in favour of Triple Talaq, whoever advocates it, those vote bank hungry people are doing a great injustice to Muslim daughters. Triple talaq doesn’t just do injustice to daughters. It is beyond this; the whole family get ruined. If it has been a necessary tenet of Islam, then why was it banned in countries like Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan and Bangladesh,” said PM Modi while addressing Bharatiya Janata Party booth workers in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

