PM Modi wishes Dalai Lama publicly on birthday for second year in a row

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health."

Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the @DalaiLama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022

This is the second time Modi has publicly wished the Tibetan spiritual leader after becoming the PM. He last did that in 2021. The move is being seen as a message to China.

The current and the 14th Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 after a failed Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule.

Meanwhile, celebrations took place to mark the Dalai Lama's birthday in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala where the Tibetan spiritual leader lives.

Hollywood actor Richard Gere also attended the celebrations.

#WATCH | Himachal: 87th birthday of Dalai Lama being celebrated in Dharamshala. Hollywood actor Richard Gere also participated in celebrations organised by Central Tibetan Admn of Tibetan govt in-exile,at main Buddhist temple, Tsuglagkhang. CM Thakur joined via video conferencing pic.twitter.com/Hwre6Gj0yF — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

"I spoke with the Dalai Lama over phone a short while ago. He was very happy. When I wished him on his birthday he excitedly told me that he received the opportunity to live in dev bhumi Himachal and for that he is thankful to the Himachal government as well as Centre," Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said.

Dalai Lama, throughout his life in exile, has achieved prominence among the world's political, religious, and social leaders as a universal icon of peace, harmony and non-violence. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.

With inputs from agencies

