PM Modi wishes Dalai Lama publicly on birthday for second year in a row
The move is being seen as a message to China. The current and the 14th Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 after a failed Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday.
In a tweet, PM Modi said, "conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health."
Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the @DalaiLama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022
This is the second time Modi has publicly wished the Tibetan spiritual leader after becoming the PM. He last did that in 2021. The move is being seen as a message to China.
The current and the 14th Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 after a failed Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule.
Meanwhile, celebrations took place to mark the Dalai Lama's birthday in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala where the Tibetan spiritual leader lives.
Hollywood actor Richard Gere also attended the celebrations.
#WATCH | Himachal: 87th birthday of Dalai Lama being celebrated in Dharamshala. Hollywood actor Richard Gere also participated in celebrations organised by Central Tibetan Admn of Tibetan govt in-exile,at main Buddhist temple, Tsuglagkhang. CM Thakur joined via video conferencing pic.twitter.com/Hwre6Gj0yF — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022
"I spoke with the Dalai Lama over phone a short while ago. He was very happy. When I wished him on his birthday he excitedly told me that he received the opportunity to live in dev bhumi Himachal and for that he is thankful to the Himachal government as well as Centre," Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said.
Dalai Lama, throughout his life in exile, has achieved prominence among the world's political, religious, and social leaders as a universal icon of peace, harmony and non-violence. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Jaishankar meets Indian community in Rwanda, appreciates their contribution to the bilateral ties
S Jaishankar is in Rwanda to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from 22-25 June. He will represent the prime minister of India at the Commonwealth Summit on 24-25 June
Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar is significant for all: PM Modi at BJP national executive meet
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national executive meeting moved to its second day on Sunday, the key focus remained on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech and the party's political resolution that is expected to be passed unanimously
Mithali Raj 'overwhelmed', 'humbled' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter on retirement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded Mithali Raj for her contribution to cricket, in her leadership skills and efforts off the field.