India

PM Modi visits mother Heeraben at Ahmedabad hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'

PM Modi who reached Ahmedabad in the afternoon remained at the hospital for over an hour. 100-year-old Heeraben has been admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre

FP Staff December 28, 2022 18:49:33 IST
PM Modi visits mother Heeraben at Ahmedabad hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'

PM Modi with mother Heeraben. File image, ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met his mother Heeraben Modi at a super-specialty hospital in Ahmedabad where she has been admitted.

The hospital, UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre said that the 100-year-old’s condition is stable.


According to PTI, PM Modi who reached Ahmedabad this afternoon remained at the hospital for over an hour. He also spoke to doctors at the hospital.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel also visited the hospital to inquire about the health of Heeraben Modi.

PM Modi has now reached the Ahmedabad airport.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Jugalji Thakor said that Heeraben Modi’s condition is stable and she might be discharged in a day or two.

Heeraben Modi was admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, a government-funded autonomous hospital situated on the campus of the civil hospital, on Wednesday morning.

“She has been admitted to the hospital for a check-up. Her condition is normal. PM Modi’s elder brother Somabhai is also present in the hospital,” BJP MLA from Dariapur Kaushik Jain told PTI.

Heeraben Modi lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi. The PM regularly visits Raysan and spends time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 28, 2022 19:08:13 IST

TAGS:

also read

China preparing for war, Indian govt asleep: Rahul Gandhi
Politics

China preparing for war, Indian govt asleep: Rahul Gandhi

He also alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers and is "thrashing our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh"

Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi
India

Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi

Pichai earlier today said that the company is focussing on startups from India and out of its USD 300 million for the startups, around one-fourth will be invested in entities that are led by women

EAM Jaishankar knocks Bilawal out; Centre lampoons Bhutto over his 'uncivilised outburst' against PM Modi
World

EAM Jaishankar knocks Bilawal out; Centre lampoons Bhutto over his 'uncivilised outburst' against PM Modi

"These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan. The Foreign Minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus," MEA spokesperson said