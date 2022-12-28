PM Modi visits mother Heeraben at Ahmedabad hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met his mother Heeraben Modi at a super-specialty hospital in Ahmedabad where she has been admitted.

The hospital, UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre said that the 100-year-old’s condition is stable.

Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahemdabad and her health condition is stable, says the hospital pic.twitter.com/D6N4PF2FGC — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022



According to PTI, PM Modi who reached Ahmedabad this afternoon remained at the hospital for over an hour. He also spoke to doctors at the hospital.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel also visited the hospital to inquire about the health of Heeraben Modi.

PM Modi has now reached the Ahmedabad airport.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Ahmedabad airport after meeting his mother Heeraben Modi who is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre. As per the hospital, her health condition is stable. pic.twitter.com/tfqtDOdEwz — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

Meanwhile, BJP MP Jugalji Thakor said that Heeraben Modi’s condition is stable and she might be discharged in a day or two.

Heeraben Modi was admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, a government-funded autonomous hospital situated on the campus of the civil hospital, on Wednesday morning.

“She has been admitted to the hospital for a check-up. Her condition is normal. PM Modi’s elder brother Somabhai is also present in the hospital,” BJP MLA from Dariapur Kaushik Jain told PTI.

Heeraben Modi lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi. The PM regularly visits Raysan and spends time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

With inputs from PTI

