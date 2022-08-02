PM Modi visited research centres, engaged with scientific community: Mansukh Mandaviya on handling COVID-19

Union health minister Mansukh Mandviya was speaking at the 'Amrit Ratna' event of News18 India.

New Delhi: Union Health minister Mansukh Mandviya talked about various issues and challenges faced by the health sector in India during the pandemic.

Mandaviya said, "PM Modi told our scientific community that post vaccine research, it took ten years to reach India but was that not a possibility in dealing with COVID-19."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally visited research centres and talked to the scientific community," added Mandaviya.

On handling the COVID-19 situation in India, the Union Health minister said, "We educated the public about the importance of the vaccine and that helped us handle the situation well in comparison to other countries."

Hitting out the Opposition for being critical of handling the pandemic, Mandviya added, "PM Modi had directed us that our fight was against COVID-19 and not the Opposition."

