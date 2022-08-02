PM Modi visited research centres, engaged with scientific community: Mansukh Mandaviya on handling COVID-19
Union health minister Mansukh Mandviya was speaking at the 'Amrit Ratna' event of News18 India.
New Delhi: Union Health minister Mansukh Mandviya talked about various issues and challenges faced by the health sector in India during the pandemic.
Mansukh Mandviya was speaking at the 'Amrit Ratna' event of News18 India.
Mandaviya said, "PM Modi told our scientific community that post vaccine research, it took ten years to reach India but was that not a possibility in dealing with COVID-19."
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally visited research centres and talked to the scientific community," added Mandaviya.
On handling the COVID-19 situation in India, the Union Health minister said, "We educated the public about the importance of the vaccine and that helped us handle the situation well in comparison to other countries."
Hitting out the Opposition for being critical of handling the pandemic, Mandviya added, "PM Modi had directed us that our fight was against COVID-19 and not the Opposition."
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Agnipath Scheme: Security and youth's future in danger with this 'new experiment' says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi also added that 60,000 soldiers retire every year, out of which only 3,000 are getting government jobs
Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over price rise and GST hike, says running away from discussion 'unparliamentary'
Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government over price rise and GST hike and alleged that it is 'unparliamentary' on the part of the Prime Minister to not answer questions and run away from a discussion in Parliament.
Omicron, sub-lineages dominant COVID-19 variant in India; samples of infectious BA.2.75 also found: INSACOG
In its 11 July bulletin, which was released Monday, INSACOG said the spread and frequency of BA.2.75 sub-variant is being closely monitored in every state