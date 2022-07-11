PM Modi unveils national emblem on new Parliament building

The National Emblem is made of bronze with a total weight of 9500 Kg and is 6.5 m in height

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building.

He also interacted with the 'Shramjeevis' involved in the work of the new Parliament, read a statement.

The National Emblem is made of bronze with a total weight of 9500 Kg and is 6.5 m in height. It has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of new Parliament building. A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6500 Kg has been constructed to support the Emblem.

The concept sketch and process of casting of the National Emblem on the roof of new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modeling/computer graphic to bronze casting and polishing.

