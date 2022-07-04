PM Modi to visit Varanasi on 7 July, will inaugurate, lay foundation stone of initiatives worth over Rs 1,800 crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksh, where he will inaugurate Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam on implementation of the National Education Policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Varanasi on 7 July, where he will be taking part in a slew of programmes. PM Modi will inaugurate the Akshay Patra Mid Day Meal Kitchen at LT College, Varanasi, which has a capacity of cooking mid day meals for around one lakh students. During his visit, he will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 1,800 crores.

Apart from these, the Prime Minister will visit the International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksh, where he will inaugurate Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam on implementation of the National Education Policy.

The Prime Minister has put a lot of focus on infrastructural development in his home constituency Varanasi over the last eight years. Taking a step forward in this direction, PM Modi will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 590 crores during the programme at Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Sigra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 1200 crores. Among these are multiple road infrastructure projects including six lane widening of road from Lahartara - BHU to Vijaya Cinema.

The Prime Minister will also give the green light for four lane widening of road from Pandeypur Flyover to Ring Road; Four lane of road from Kuchaheri to Sandaha; widening and strengthening of Varanasi Bhadohi Rural Road; construction of five new Roads and four CC roads in Varanasi rural area; construction of ROB near Babatpur railway station on Babatpur-Chaubeypur road, within that Rs 1,200 crore projects gamut.

Developmental projects will also include multiple initiatives under Varanasi Smart City and Urban Projects, including re-development of Namo Ghat in Phase-I along with construction of bathing jetty; conversion of diesel and petrol engines of 500 boats into CNG. There is also going to be redevelopment of Kameshwar Mahadev ward of Old Kashi and over 600 EWS flats constructed in village Harhua, Dasepur; new Vending Zone and urban place prepared under Lahartara-Chowka Ghat Flyover among other projects.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate various projects related to improvement of sewerage and water supply in the district, including laying of sewer lines; over 25000 sewer house connections in Trans Varuna area and the rehabilitation of Old Trunk Sewer Line in Varanasi.

PM Modi's itinerary also includes the laying of multiple projects including development work of Sarnath Buddhist Circuit under World Bank aided UP Pro-Poor tourism development project along with redevelopment works of Sports Stadium at Sigra.

Prime Minister will inaugurate “Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam” at International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksh. It is being organised by the Ministry of Education from 7 to 9 July and will provide eminent academicians, policy makers and academic leaders a platform to discuss and share their experiences as well as deliberate on the roadmap for effective implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

