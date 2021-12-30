PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand today, to lay foundation stone of 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore

Among the 23 projects, foundation stone will be laid for 17 projects worth over Rs 14,100 crore. These include projects related to irrigation, road, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation and drinking water supply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haldwani in Uttarakhand on Thursday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore.

The prime minister on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce his visit. He wrote in Hindi, "Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will move towards touching new heights of progress tomorrow. In Haldwani, I will have the opportunity to lay foundation stones and inaugurate 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore. These include infrastructure projects related to health, roads and irrigation."

देवभूमि उत्तराखंड कल उन्नति की नई ऊंचाई छूने की ओर अग्रसर होगा। हल्द्वानी में मुझे 17,500 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की 23 परियोजनाओं के शिलान्यास और उद्घाटन का सुअवसर प्राप्त होगा। इनमें स्वास्थ्य, सड़क और सिंचाई से जुड़े इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर प्रोजेक्ट शामिल हैं।https://t.co/VADsa7mAyF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2021

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, too, took to Twitter on Thursday to welcome the prime minister. He wrote in Hindi, "Warm welcome and greetings to the world's most popular leader, Vikas Purush, guide of all of us, respected Prime Minister of India, respected Shri Narendra Modiji on behalf of the 1.25 billion people of the state."

Among the 23 projects, the foundation stone will be laid for 17 projects worth over Rs 14,100 crore. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), these projects cover a wide array of sectors/areas across the state including irrigation, road, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation, drinking water supply.

The programme will witness inauguration of six projects including multiple road widening projects, a hydropower project in Pithoragarh and projects to improve sewerage network in Nainital. The cumulative cost of the projects being inaugurated is over Rs 3,400 crore.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project to be built at a cost of about Rs 5,750 crore. This project was first conceived in 1976 and was lying pending for many years. This project of national importance will enable irrigation of about 34,000 hectare additional land, produce 300 MW hydro power and supply drinking water to the six states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Modi will also inaugurate and lay foundation stone for multiple road sector projects worth about Rs 8,700 crore. They include four laning of 85 kilometre Moradabad-Kashipur Road to be built at a cost of over Rs 4,000 crore; two laning of 22 Kilometre stretch of Gadarpur-Dineshpur-Madkota-Haldwani road (SH-5) and 18 kilometre stretch of Kiccha to Pantnagar (SH-44); construction of 8 kilometre long Khatima bypass in Udham Singh Nagar; construction of four lane National Highway (NH109D) being built at a cost of over 175 crore.

These road projects will improve connectivity of Garhwal, Kumaon and Terai region and also the connectivity between Uttarakhand and Nepal. Improved connectivity will also benefit industrial areas in Rudrapur and Lalkuan besides improving the accessibility of Jim Corbett National Park.

Further, foundation stones of multiple road projects all across the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna would also be laid by the prime minister. The projects include laying of 133 rural roads with a total length of 1157 kilometres at a cost of more than Rs 625 crore and the construction of 151 bridges at a cost of about Rs 450 crores.

The road projects being inaugurated include a project of 99 kilometre road widening from Nagina to Kashipur (NH-74) built at the cost of over Rs 2500 Crore and projects to widen road at three stretches in the strategic Tanakpur-Pithoragarh road (NH 125) built under all-weather road project at the cost of over 780 crore. The three stretches are from Chyurani to Ancholi (32 kilometre), from Bilkhet to Champawat (29 kilometre) and from Tilon to Chyurani (28 kilometre).

The road widening projects will not only improve connectivity of the remote areas but will also give fillip to tourism, industrial and commercial activities in the region. The strategic Tanakpur-Pithoragarh road will now have all-weather connectivity that will facilitate the unhindered movement of the army to the border areas and improved connectivity for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

In an endeavour to expand the medical infrastructure of the state and provide world-class medical facilities to the people in all parts of the country, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Rishikesh satellite centre in Udham Singh Nagar district and Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College at Pithoragarh. These two hospitals are being built at a cost of about Rs 500 crores and Rs 450 crore respectively.

The improved medical infrastructure will not only help the people of the Kumaon and Terai regions but also the bordering areas of Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, he will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of about 2,400 homes for the economically weaker section in the cities of Sitarganj and Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district. These homes will be built at a cumulative cost of more than Rs 170 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban).

To improve the tap water supply in the rural areas of the state, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of 73 water supply schemes across 13 districts of the state under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The schemes will cumulatively cost around Rs 1,250 crore and will benefit more than 1.3 lakh rural households of the state.

Further, to ensure regular supply of quality water in urban areas of Haridwar and Nainital, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of water supply schemes for these two cities. The schemes will provide about 14,500 connections in Haridwar and more than 2,400 connections in Haldwani, benefiting about one lakh population of Haridwar and about 12,000 population of Haldwani.

The foundation stone of a 41 acre Aroma Park at Kashipur and a 40 acre Plastic Industrial Park at Sitarganj will also be laid. The two projects will be developed by State Infrastructure & Industrial Development Corporation Uttarakhand Limited (SIIDCUL) at a cumulative cost of about Rs 100 crore.

The Aroma Park will make use of Uttarakhand's immense potential of floriculture growth because of its unique geographical conditions. The Plastic Industrial Park will be a step to establish the state's industrial prowess and create employment opportunities for the people.

The prime minister will also inaugurate two sewage treatment plants of 7 MLD and 1.5 MLD capacity constructed at the cost of about Rs 50 crore at Ramnagar, Nainital. He will lay the foundation stone for the construction of nine sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Udham Singh Nagar, to be built at the cost of about Rs 200 crore; and a Rs 78 crore project for upgradation of sewerage system in Nainital.

He will also inaugurate the 5 MegaWatt capacity Suringad-II run of the river hydroelectric project built by Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam (UJVN) Limited at Munsyari in Pithoragarh district built at a cost of about Rs 50 crore.

These come ahead of the high stakes assembly elections in Uttarakhand. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won the elections last time in 2017, is aiming for a second consecutive win.

With inputs from ANI

