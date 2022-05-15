India

PM Modi to visit Nepal on Buddha Jayanti, to continue productive discussions with PM Deuba

It will be Prime Minister Modi's fifth visit to Nepal since 2014

FP Staff May 15, 2022 13:38:47 IST
PM Modi to visit Nepal on Buddha Jayanti, to continue productive discussions with PM Deuba

PM Modi will visit Lumbini in Nepal on 16 May. ANI

In a Press Release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a Departure Statement about his upcoming trip to Nepal. He will be visiting Lumbini on 16 May, 2022 at the invitation of the Rt Hon’ble Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister of Nepal.

He will be offering prayers at the Mayadevi Temple on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti.

PM Modi and PM Deuba will be continuing their productive discussions as they build on their shared understanding to expand cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity.

PM Deuba had visited India last month.

PM Modi will be participating in “Shilanyas” ceremony of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture & Heritage in the Lumbini Monastic Zone. He will also be attending celebrations to mark the occasion of Buddha Jayanti organised by the Government of Nepal.

It will be Prime Minister Modi's fifth visit to Nepal since 2014.

"Prime Minister Modi's visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our Neighbourhood First policy," the MEA said.

"It underscores the shared civilisational heritage of the people of both countries," it said in a statement.

PM Modi’s visit is intended to celebrate and further deepen these time-honoured linkages that have been fostered through centuries and recorded in India and Nepal's long history of inter-mingling.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 15, 2022 13:38:47 IST

TAGS:

also read

PM Modi expresses happiness over meeting Indian diaspora in Berlin, says India proud of their accomplishments
World

PM Modi expresses happiness over meeting Indian diaspora in Berlin, says India proud of their accomplishments

PM Modi, who arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit, got a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin

Watch | PM Modi gets emotional while interacting with beneficiary during Utkarsh Samaroh
India

Watch | PM Modi gets emotional while interacting with beneficiary during Utkarsh Samaroh

Modi got emotional while interacting with the daughter of a beneficiary of the government schemes who was visually challenged

PM Modi to virtually address meet in Gujarat's Bharuch on 12 May as 4 government schemes achieve 100% coverage
India

PM Modi to virtually address meet in Gujarat's Bharuch on 12 May as 4 government schemes achieve 100% coverage

The four schemes are Ganga Swarupa Financial Assistance Scheme for widows, Indira Gandhi old age pension scheme, pension scheme for old age destitutes and National Family Assistance Scheme