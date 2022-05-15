PM Modi to visit Nepal on Buddha Jayanti, to continue productive discussions with PM Deuba

It will be Prime Minister Modi's fifth visit to Nepal since 2014

In a Press Release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a Departure Statement about his upcoming trip to Nepal. He will be visiting Lumbini on 16 May, 2022 at the invitation of the Rt Hon’ble Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister of Nepal.

He will be offering prayers at the Mayadevi Temple on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti.

PM Modi and PM Deuba will be continuing their productive discussions as they build on their shared understanding to expand cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity.

PM Deuba had visited India last month.

PM Modi will be participating in “Shilanyas” ceremony of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture & Heritage in the Lumbini Monastic Zone. He will also be attending celebrations to mark the occasion of Buddha Jayanti organised by the Government of Nepal.

"Prime Minister Modi's visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our Neighbourhood First policy," the MEA said.

"It underscores the shared civilisational heritage of the people of both countries," it said in a statement.

PM Modi’s visit is intended to celebrate and further deepen these time-honoured linkages that have been fostered through centuries and recorded in India and Nepal's long history of inter-mingling.

