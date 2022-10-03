New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating Dussehra 2022 in Himachal Pradesh. On 5 October, the PM will be in the state where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore.

During his day-long visit to Himachal, the Prime Minister will inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur after which he will be going to Luhnu Ground of Bilaspur where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects. He will also address a public function.

PM Modi will reach the Dhalpur Ground of Kullu around 3:15 PM on Wednesday, where he will participate in Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

For the unversed, the foundation stone of AIIMS Bilaspur was also laid by the Prime Minister in October 2017. The medical institute is being established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

AIIMS Bilaspur has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,470 crore and is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 specialty and 17 super specialty departments, 18 modular operation theaters, 750 beds with 64 ICU beds.

The hospital is Spread over 247 acres and is equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines including ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI, Amrit Pharmacy and Jan Aushadhi Kendra and also a 30 bedded AYUSH block.

AIIMS Bilaspur has also set up the Centre for Digital Health to provide health services in the tribal and inaccessible tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh. Not just this, specialist health services will be provided by the hospital through health camps in the inaccessible tribal and high Himalayan regions like Kaza, Saluni, and Keylong.

The hospital will admit 100 students for MBBS Course and 60 students for nursing courses every year.

During his day-long visit, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of around 31 km long project for four laning of the National Highway from Pinjore to Nalagarh on NH-105, worth over Rs 1,690 crore. The project road is a major connecting link for the traffic from Ambala, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Solan/Shimla going towards Bilaspur, Mandi and Manali.

About 18 km stretch of this four-lane national highway falls under Himachal Pradesh and the remaining portion falls in Haryana. This highway will ensure better transport facilities in Nalagarh-Baddi, the industrial hub of Himachal Pradesh, and will also give a fillip to further industrial development in the region. It will also boost tourism in the state.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Medical Device Park at Nalagarh, which will be built at a cost of about Rs 350 crore. MoUs of more than Rs 800 crore have already been signed for setting up industries in this Medical Device Park.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Government Hydro Engineering College at Bandla built at a cost of about Rs 140 crore. The college will help make available trained manpower for hydro power projects, in which Himachal Pradesh is one of the leading states. It will help in upskilling the youth and providing ample job opportunities in the hydro power sector.

Post noon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in International Kulli Dussehra festival which will be celebrated from 5 to 11 October, 2022 at Dhalpur Ground of Kullu.

It will be the first time ever that the Prime Minister of the country is participating in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

The festival is unique in the sense that it is the congregation of more than 300 deities of the valley. The Prime Minister will witness this divine Rath Yatra and the grand assembly of the Deities in the historic Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

