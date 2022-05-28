PM Modi to virtually connect with CMs on 31 May, says Jairam Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government will complete eight years at the Centre on 30 May, which the party plans to celebrate from 31 May to 14 June at a grand level across the country by holding various events

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with all the Chief Ministers of the states on May 31 from Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of the completion of eight years of the BJP-led Central government.

The Chief Minister today inspected the arrangements at Ridge Maidan in Shimla ahead of PM Modi’s visit.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, “The people of Himachal Pradesh are very excited and it is a matter of pride that the Prime Minister is coming to the state on the completion of eight years of the Central government. Ridge Maidan in Shimla is a very dear place for him. He will connect virtually with all the CMs. Besides, he will also virtually connect with all district headquarters of the BJP.”

Thakur said that PM Modi’s tenure of eight years has been very good.