PM Modi to unveil 108 feet lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat's Morbi

On the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 108 feet statue of the lord at Morbi in Gujarat on Saturday via video conferencing, the PMO said.

This statue is the second of four statues being set up in the four directions across the country as part of the four dham project linked to Hanuman. This statue, which falls in west, has been installed at the 'ashram' of Bapu Keshvanand in Morbi, it said.

The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Shimla in 2010. It was completed in two years and has been sculpted by a Rajasthan sculptor.

Work on the third statue at Rameswaram in south has started, the PMO said. The foundation stone for it, estimated to be constructed at Rs 100 crore, was laid on 23 February, this year. The statue will be erected by Harish Chander Nanda Education and Charitable Trust.

The project was started in 2008 by Nikhil Nanda, where the first statue was completed in 2010 in Shimla and opened for visitors then. Nanda, a businessman with almost two decades of experience in the oral care industry, is installing the statue. Being a devotee of Lord Hanuman, he is in the process of erecting the largest Hanuman statues in all four directions of India through the HC Nanda Foundation.

With inputs from agencies

