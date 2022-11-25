PM Modi to participate in Constitution Day celebrations at Supreme Court on Saturday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Constitution Day celebrations to be held in the Supreme Court on Saturday at about 10 am. The 26th day of November has been celebrated as Constitution Day since 2015, to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

The Prime Minister will launch various new initiatives under the e-court project, as part of the programme. The e-court project is an attempt by the government to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through ICT enablement of courts.

The initiatives that Prime Minister Modi will launch include Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS mobile App 2.0, digital court and S3WaaS websites.

The Virtual Justice Clock is an initiative to exhibit vital statistics of the justice delivery system at the, court level giving the details of the cases instituted, cases disposed and the list of pendency of cases on a daily, weekly and monthly basis at the court level. The project is aimed at making the courts accountable and transparent by sharing with people the status of case disposals by the court. People can access the Virtual Justice Clock of any court establishment on the District Court’s website.

JustIS Mobile App 2.0 is a tool available to judicial officers for effective court and case management by monitoring pendency of cases and disposal of cases of not only his court but also for individual judges working under them. This app has also been made available to High Court and Supreme Court Judges, who can now monitor pendency and disposal of all the states and districts under their jurisdiction.

The ‘digital court’ move is an initiative to make the court records available to the judge in digitised format to enable the transition to Paperless Courts.

S3WaaS Websites is a framework to generate, configure, deploy and manage websites for publishing specified information and services related to the district judiciary. S3WaaS is a cloud service developed for government entities to generate Secure, Scalable and Sugamya (Accessible) websites. It has been designed in a manner so that it is multilingual, citizen-friendly and can be accessed by differently-abled justice seekers.

