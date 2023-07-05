PM Modi to lay foundation stone of new Gorakhpur Railway Station on July 7. Know the 10 unique features of new structure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Gorakhpur Railway Station redevelopment on July 7. The station will be redeveloped at a cost of nearly Rs 500 crore and will provide world-class passenger amenities.

All you need to know –

1. The new railway station will be a microcosm of legacy and most-modern state-of-the-art facilities and passenger amenities. Reportedly, both the heritage and landmarks of Gorakhpur would reflect in the architectural design of the new station.

2. It will be completed in a span of two-and-a-half years.

3. Has been planned to cater to the needs of passengers for the next 50 years.

4. Crowd management is the mantra of the new station: the new Gorakhpur railway station will be spread over a concourse measuring 6,300 square metres, to hold 3,500 people at a time.

5. The roof would cover 31,000 square metres; the new Gorakhpur railway station will be enabled with 44 lifts and 21 escalators.

6. The flow of the people would be unidirectional: There would be one entry and exit gate each keeping in view security concerns.

7. The modern facility will have roof plaza, food outlets, waiting hall, ATM and kids play area.

8. Will be equipped with a hotel, shopping complex and hospital facilities.

9. Parking facilities of four-wheelers and two-wheelers would be expanded to meet capacity.

10. The revamped railway station will literally be the centre of Gorakhpur as the city would expand all around it radially.

