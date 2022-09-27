PM Modi to lay foundation for infra projects worth Rs 29,000 crores on 2-day trip to Gujarat
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the world’s first CNG Terminal at Bhavnagar and also declare the 36th National Games open on his two-day trip to Gujarat. This is the first time the games are being held in the state.
The prime minister will also inaugurate Phase I of DREAM City- a project aimed to complement the rapid growth of the diamond trading business in Surat, a statement from the PMO read.
The projects have been designed to develop world-class infrastructure, enhance mobility for commuters and significantly improve ease of living in the cities of Gujarat.
On his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to flag off the newly-launched Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express and also inaugurate Phase-I of the Ahmedabad Metro project.
As part of inaugurating various infrastructural projects, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of a new broad gauge line which will make it easier for pilgrims to travel to Ambaji. He will perform a puja at the Ambaji Temple and also attend the ‘maha aarti’ at Gabbar Tirtha—a popular spot of pilgrimage.
He will wrap up his visit by participating in the Navratri celebrations in Ahmedabad, which will take off at about the same time across Gujarat as well as the rest of the country.
